The first new vacations in years leave American offices asking: what now?





Across the federal government, agencies struggled to determine who would work and not work on Friday and what duties would continue as President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth the first new federal holiday in nearly four decades.

The Office of Personnel Management, which oversees the civilian workforce of more than 2 million people, tweeted Thursday morning that most federal workers would have paid leave on Friday. That’s because June 19 – the official date commemorating the end of slavery in the United States – falls on Saturday. The US Postal Service said it would not be able to adjust in such a short time frame and therefore the Postal Service will continue as normal.

For many federal employees, however, “everyone had to resubmit their scorecards in a rush,” said Bruce Walker, senior advisor to the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

The federal agency, which investigates major industrial accidents, is ready to deploy if necessary, but most of its 33 employees will be given a day off, Walker said in a telephone interview.

He will be one of them. He plans to spend his new free time “catching up with a bunch of reading I have to do for work.”

As Biden signed the measure Thursday afternoon, however, two of the largest federal operations – the Postal Service and the Pentagon – had to figure out how to proceed on such short notice.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday evening that, like any other holiday, most of its personnel, military and civilian, will take time off. The postal service said it would continue operations normally and discuss “future recognition of this important new holiday” with unions and employers’ associations.

“We are part of the country’s critical infrastructure and our customers rely on us to provide our essential services,” the agency said in a statement. “Closing our operations without scheduling the proper time would lead to operational disruptions and be a disservice to our customers and those who rely on us.”

The State Department said its headquarters, as well as embassies abroad, will be closed. The announcement came at the very last minute for posted workers in Asia and the Pacific, some of whom are more than 12 hours ahead of Washington.

While the UN normally follows the US public holiday schedule, the last-minute designation conflicts with a key vote in the General Assembly, which is expected to approve a second five-year term for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The US mission to the UN will be officially closed, although diplomats will continue to manage essential operations.

The Federal Communications Commission has said it will close and that filing deadlines falling on Friday will occur on Monday, June 21 instead. Likewise, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will close even if financial markets remain open.

The Federal Reserve announced at close of business Thursday that its offices in Washington would be closed. The International Trade Commission and the Department of Energy have announced their closure.

With no official word from the Courts Administration Office, it was left to the individual district courts to decide whether they should remain open. Federal courts in New Jersey will be closed, while those in Atlanta will be open, according to announcements on their respective websites. The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the country’s highest patent court, will be closed, giving lawyers an extra day to file documents electronically. The Supreme Court will also be closed.

Closing arguments in a major patent infringement lawsuit in Texas in which an Israeli company seeks $ 246 million in damages from Amazon.com Inc. have been delayed until Monday due to the new holiday. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will be shut down and said deadlines for paying fees or filing documents on Friday will be extended until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Indoor event always on

The holidays came too late for some senior administration officials and their assistants. For example, Home Secretary Deb Haaland is still scheduled to host a media event at Acadia National Park in Maine and meet with tribal chiefs and elected officials on Friday.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration employees were scheduled to participate in a six-hour meeting hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

But Thursday night it was canceled.

– With the help of Jennifer A Dlouhy, Bill Faries, David Wainer and Anthony Capaccio

(Updates to Department of Defense statement, seventh paragraph.)

