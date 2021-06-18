US Open 2021 results: two-time champion Brooks Koepka assures his peers that the major is still going through him





LA JOLLA, Calif .– In his last three US Opens, Brooks Koepka has lost to a golfer. That number might not change this week at Torrey Pines for the 121st edition of a tournament Koepka has won twice. He scored a under-2 69 in the first round and put his name atop the standings from the start of his 18-hole course on Thursday.

This shouldn’t be surprising. Koepka owns the US Open. He didn’t play last September when his rival (is that what we call him?) Bryson DeChambeau won the title at Winged Foot. Before that, he won two of three and lost the other to Gary Woodland by three strokes. More broadly, he’s won four of his last 20 major championships and finished in the top 10 in 13 of them. It would be more surprising if he finished outside the top 10 than inside this week at Torrey Pines.

Koepka was formidable from his first tee shot, which was delayed 90 minutes due to the fog off the Pacific Ocean. He came out in 33 and came home in 36 for 69. This is not a number that suggests the tournament is over, but given his history in this tournament and in the majors in general, it must. be a problem for the other 155 golfers. in this field to see Koepka’s name anywhere near the lead.

When he won in 2017 at Erin Hills, Koepka opened with 67 and trailed Rickie Fowler by two. When he won in 2018, he opened with a 75 (!) And lost six shots against a quartet of players. In 2019, he shot 69 and was led by four. He’s not an early precursor, but he’s an early prowler – at least at this championship – and he’ll be in hiding (but not in the lead) when he leaves on Friday afternoon.

Two shots stood out on Thursday. The two will get lost throughout the week, but they were important because he brought home this 69.

The first was a bogey save after a hooked “loud gasp” shot into the par-3 3rd hole where he had to clear a penalty area. He went back and forth from there to a ridiculous bug. The other arrived at the 8th par-3 hole where he had to choke on his wedge to get out of an awkward spot near a bunker. He went up and down from there for a peer. In two hits it would have been so easy to fall that he didn’t. This is what gives it leeway on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The majority of Koepka’s damage was done from the tee to the green on Thursday. His putting was average for the field, but he hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation, which is often vital to scoring at the US Open (anywhere, really) and has more than three shots on the field. during approach shots.

It’s easy to forget how dominating this specific tournament is for a myriad of reasons. Koepka often contains a world of noise. The noise of his bad knee, the noise that he doesn’t play well (and doesn’t care) from regular PGA Tour events and (especially) the noise of his hubbub with DeChambeau.

But this is his tournament, at least for several years.

There is a possibility that we have a Koepka-DeChambeau showdown this weekend at Torrey Pines, which would be fabulous. It is also possible that Koepka fell off a cliff on Friday or Saturday. It’s possible that someone like Dustin Johnson would run away with the golf tournament.

Everything is still pending at this point, but after a one-year absence from the US Open due to injury, Koepka has been very clear on his first 18 holes.

While he’s not leading and possibly shooting what he probably thought he could have on Thursday, there’s no doubt that the same thing that has been true for his last three outings at the US Open is still an issue. times true this year at Torrey Pines. The national championship does not go through the defending champion, DeChambeau. It crosses Brooks Koepka. Nothing in Thursday’s Under-69s changed that. In fact, it only made this reality more true.

