FMQ: Former Nicholas Sterre calls for vote on UK-Australia trade deal





In the first ministerial question, Nicola Sturgeon said the full details of the deal should be published after SNP MSP Jim Fairlie raised objections to the settlement, arguing that Scotland’s National Farmers Union is a dangerous precedent.

A new trade agreement between Britain and Australia has been advocated by the British government, and Trade Minister Liz Truss has insisted it will not hurt the livelihoods of British farmers.

UK-Australia trade deal ‘cuts off’ Scottish agricultural industry There are concerns about the impact of the UK-Australia trade agreement on Scottish farmers.

She also denied that Australian beef imports would flood the UK and instead said the trade deal would ensure UK export market growth.

Fairlie said the deal was made without consultations, consents or parliamentary scrutiny and must be voted on to prevent the sale of Scottish farmers and scammers.

Sturgeon has revealed all details of the Australian deal and said it must be voted on in Westminster and Holyrood.

I am deeply concerned about this trade deal and the implications of the future trade deal for Scotland’s agricultural sector, she said.

Details on this must be published and voted on as a whole, not only in the House of Representatives, but also in this Parliament to represent the interests of the Scottish agricultural industry.

Sturgeon also rejected a proposal by Paul Sweeney of Scottish Labor that the Glasgow City Council should review a decision to extend the ban on asylum seekers as a result of the accommodation restrictions.

Mr Sweeney said the decision “has profoundly impacted us on giving up our responsibility as Scots and Glass Wayne to some of the world’s most vulnerable people.”

But Mr Sturgeon said: I think it’s one of the last organizations in the country. I say this under the current political leadership and the Labor Party leadership. Glasgow City Council is the last organization worthy of condemnation. Asylum seekers are welcome. We did our best to support them.

“Our critique and call for change should be directed to the UK government, not the Glasgow City Council.

