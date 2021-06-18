US security agency investigates 10 deaths in Tesla crash since 2016





WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety regulators on Thursday announced they have opened 30 investigations into Tesla (TSLA.O) accidents that have claimed 10 lives since 2016 when advanced driver assistance systems were suspected of ‘be used.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published a list offering details of accidents reviewed by its special accident investigation programs.

The agency had already confirmed some specific Tesla crash investigations, but had previously failed to provide Reuters with a full account of all Tesla crashes investigated in which Tesla’s autopilot system was suspected to be involved. .

Of Tesla’s 30 crashes, NHTSA ruled out Tesla’s autopilot in three and released reports on two of the crashes.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters first requested a full list from NHTSA over a year ago as part of a public registration request. The list only includes the state and month the crashes occurred.

Previously, the NHTSA said it opened 28 special investigations into Tesla’s accidents, 24 of which are pending. The spreadsheet shows a February 2019 crash where autopilot use was indefinite.

The autopilot, which handles certain driving tasks, has been operating in at least three Tesla vehicles involved in fatal crashes in the United States since 2016, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said. The NTSB criticized Tesla’s lack of protection for the autopilot system, which allows drivers to keep their hands on the wheel for long periods of time.

The spreadsheet shows that the NHTSA has opened eight Tesla crash investigations since March.

The issue gained new attention after a fiery accident on April 17 in Texas that killed two men in Texas in which police said they believed no one was behind the wheel.

A Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on January 12, 2018.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in May that tests suggested the vehicle’s automated steering system was “not available” on the road where the crash occurred.

On Wednesday, Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell cited Tesla’s crashes as the panel voted against passing regulations to speed up adoption of self-driving cars.

“It seems like every two weeks we hear about a new vehicle that has crashed while on autopilot,” Cantwell said.

Separately, NHTSA has not carried out any new tests after withdrawing its designation last month that certain new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles had four advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing the sensors. radar to switch to a camera-based autopilot system.

The agency said Thursday that after discussions with Tesla it reinstated the lane departure warning designation after Tesla confirmed the technology was not affected.

NHTSA said in a statement that it had “not yet finalized the list of 2022 model year vehicles” for testing.

The spreadsheet also notes that the NHTSA has opened six further investigations into six other crashes involving driver assistance systems, including two involving Cadillac vehicles in which no injuries were reported.

The other four include two involved a 2012 Lexus RX450H and a 2017 Navya Arma in which no injuries were reported.

The other two involved 2017 Volvo XC90 vehicles, including an Uber Technologies autonomous test vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Arizona in 2018.

Uber made a series of development decisions that contributed to the cause of the crash and disabled the Volvo XC90’s automatic emergency braking systems, safety investigators found.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

