



Joint statement of the Committee on Civil Rights between the European Commission and the Government of the United Kingdom:

The 7th Special Committee on Citizenship Meeting was held today, co-chaired by officials of the British Government and the European Commission. Many representatives from EU member states were also present. The Commission was established by the Revocation Agreement to monitor the implementation and application of the citizenship part of the Revocation Agreement, which protects British nationals in the EU and EU citizens (including their families) in the UK.

The UK and the EU have discussed the implementation of the citizenship part of the withdrawal agreement with the UK, France, Malta, Luxembourg and Latvia noting the end of the grace period on 30 June 2021. The Commission urges EU citizens. UK nationals from the UK and EU can apply by the deadline if they have not already applied. The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing to provide clear communication prior to the application deadline for which applications for new status of residence are required.

During the meeting, issues related to housing were discussed. The UK has highlighted concerns about individual misuse of revocation agreements experienced by British nationals across the EU. The UK has instituted non-compliant administrative procedures to prevent UK nationals from submitting new applications for status of residence. The UK also allows UK nationals to prove their rights in places where residence documents have not yet been issued, including cases of those denied entry into their country of residence and UK nationals barred from access to benefits and services such as health care. I raised the difficulties I faced. The UK also took note of the assessment that the EU did not provide a sufficient level of communication and support to the British people in the EU. The EU has highlighted concerns about the compatibility of the UK EU Consensus Scheme with revocation agreements in not making a clear distinction between the beneficiaries of revocation agreements (so-called true cohorts) and non-beneficiaries granted status in the UK. Immigration law (so-called additional cohorts) despite not exercising qualifying treaty rights. The EU has also expressed concerns about the fact that EU citizens will lose their residence status if they do not apply in time from pre-settlement to settlement status, and the lack of protection under the UK EU settlement plan for EU citizens who will not apply. Until the end of the grace period, until obtaining the status of residence. The EU did not share the UK’s interpretation of the withdrawal agreement, noting that technical discussions would continue until the end of next week given the lack of convergence of interpretations. The EU has now stressed that the next steps will be considered carefully.

A fourth joint report on residence was also discussed. Britons from Europe and external representatives from 3 million civil society organizations attended the Committee and asked questions about the implementation and application of Part Two in the UK and EU in accordance with the rules of procedure of the Expert Committee.

The UK and EU agreed to meet again in September to discuss a joint report on the fifth residency. The importance of maintaining close and constructive dialogue on citizenship was reiterated and ensured the correct implementation and application of the citizenship part of the withdrawal agreement.

