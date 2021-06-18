Phil Mickelson’s bad day, Rory McIlroy’s good day and what’s to come at the US Open





SAN DIEGO – The first round of the US Open at Torrey Pines got off to a slow start. The fog delayed things by 90 minutes. But once the game started, there was a lot going on. From Phil Mickelson’s poor start to the pursuit of a final birdie by Rory McIlroy in the dark, Thursday was filled with drama, with more to come on Friday.

We take a look at the big events in Round One and what to watch out for in Round Two on Friday.

What counted in the first round

If San Diego golf fans can’t cheer on Phil Mickelson this weekend – he opened with 4 of 75 – they can still support native son Xander Sc Chaudele. ScHotele, who finished tied for second at the 2018 Open Championship and the 2019 Masters, opened with an under-69 score as he tried to win his first major.

He started using an arm lockout style of putt last month at the Memorial. And now he reads the greens by lying on his stomach. He was third for strokes won in the early morning wave on Thursday.



“I think I’m a real green reader and sometimes when I go down even lower I can pick up something that I missed just a little bit lean or squat,” he said. “Much like the arm lock, I’m trying to find a way to give myself an advantage.”

As Jon Rahm never left, it has been an eventful race lately for Jon Rahm, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Memorial, leading him to retire with the 54-hole lead. Then he had to remain isolated until he was cleared.

On Thursday, in his first round since leaving the Memorial with a 6-stroke lead, Rahm netted four birdies and three bogeys on his first nine holes before settling in and finishing with seven consecutive pars to shoot 2 below par 69.

“Anytime you’re below par in a US Open it’s a good start and [Thursday] was just that, ” he said. “It was a top-down start – lots of birdies and bogeys. That’s what happens on a golf course like this. I was hitting good shots, it’s just that bogeys can happen. quickly.”

Rahm is looking for his first major league win.

Dustin Johnson looking for a good major in 2021 World No.1 Dustin Johnson hasn’t done much since winning the Masters in November. In fact, he missed the cup at Augusta National in April and then again at the PGA Championship in May, becoming the first world No.1 since Greg Norman in 1997 not to make the cup at two consecutive majors. Johnson appeared to turn things around last week at the Palmetto Challenge in Congaree in his native South Carolina. He finished tied for 10th.

His first round at the US Open went well. He birdied and bogeyed a par 71 shot. He continued to wrestle with his driver, hitting only 5 of 14 fairways. He also ranked just 71st in driving distance at 307.7 yards. Still, he only managed 4 head shots with his first round in the books.

The Molinari brothersFrancesco Molinari and his older brother, Edoardo, had to wait 18 months to see each other due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Edoardo, 40, still lives in their hometown of Turin, Italy; Francesco, 38, and his family moved from London to California last summer. They hadn’t seen each other in person since before Christmas 2019.

“It’s nice, obviously, to see him,” said Francesco. “Yeah, I wasn’t expecting the US Open maybe to be the occasion, but it was great to see him play well and qualify. I hope I can go back to Europe this summer and play from time with the rest of the family too. “

Their reunion could last all weekend. Francesco shot 3-under 68; Edoardo was two shots behind him at less than 70 years old. They are the first brothers to beat par in the same round at the US Open since Bobby and Lanny Wadkins made it in the third round in 1990. Jumbo and Joe Ozaki were the last brothers to make the cut at the US Open . It happened in 1993 in Baltusrol.

Who are these guys? There were not-so-familiar names in the standings for the unfinished first round, including Russell Henley, who is co-leading with Louis Oosthuizen, who has not completed his round and has two more holes to play early. Friday morning.

Henley, 32, is a three-time tour winner but hasn’t won in four years. The former Georgia star hasn’t played a big role at the US Open since sharing amateur honors with Scott Langley in 2010 at Pebble Beach, where he tied for 16th. This is his best result in seven starts.

Englishman Richard Bland, 48, is three shots behind. He claimed his first victory on the European Tour in his 478th career start at the British Masters in May. He has now played in three majors in three decades; he missed the cut at the 2009 US Open and tied for 22nd in the 2017 Open Championship.

Hayden Buckley, who qualified for qualifying from Atlanta, had an under-69 shot in her US Open debut. He played in Missouri and won his first Korn Ferry Event at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February.

What to watch in round two

Can Phil Bounce Back? He will have to do it if he wants to play the weekend at the US Open in his hometown. Phil Mickelson, who turned 51 on Wednesday, had high hopes of competing at Torrey Pines, a course he worked hard to familiarize himself with again ahead of the tournament.

But despite having a decent day off the tee – 8 of 14 fairways – Mickelson had little birdie chance, only doing one. He was distracted by a dishonest cell phone user on his fourth hole which led to a bogey. And he made two sloppy bogeys on the way in, a three putts on the seventh hole. That added up to a 75 of 4 over par and some work needed to make the 36 hole cut, which is for the top 60s and ties.

“I’m hitting enough fairways to give myself a chance, and I’m optimistic I’ll have a good lap [Friday]Mickelson said.

Can Rory get off to a good start? Since winning the last of his four major titles in 2014, Rory McIlroy has often had poor starts in major championships, making his quest to wrestle all the more difficult.

The first round Thursday may have been a breakthrough, as McIlroy – finishing in the dark – hit a 5-foot corner kick on the 18th hole for a closing birdie, giving him a score of 1 under par 70.

“I got off to a great start with a birdie early on,” he said. “I played well. I played solid.”

In this edition of America’s Caddy, Michael Collins visits Torrey Pines Golf Course in Southern California to start the 2021 US Open. Stream now on ESPN +

Including Thursday, McIlroy is a 35-over-par in the opening rounds of the major championships dating from the 2015 Masters. He is a 60-under-par in the second to fourth rounds.

Getting off to a better start should certainly help. McIlroy drags leader Russell Henley by 3 strokes. He won’t need to be in chase mode when he begins his second round on Friday.

Still, McIlroy could improve on par 5s. The closing birdie helped him play all three par 5s evenly. This birdie made up for a bogey on the 13th hole. Last month at the PGA Championship, McIlroy played par-5 for 2 over par, with six bogeys and four birdies.

Who has work to do? It’s the US Open, so there are going to be some big numbers. Still, there are a few big names that need a strong Friday.

Collin Morikawa, after a playoff loss at the Memorial Tournament, shot 75. Gary Woodland, who won the 2019 US Open, shot 74. Tony Finau too. Justin Thomas, ranked No.2 in the world, couldn’t do anything and shot 73.

Jordan Spieth only made one birdie. His last nine holes – the front side of Torrey Pines – were horrible. He had a double bogey in the sixth par 4 and a bogey in the ninth par 5, including a miss of 4 feet. He shot 77.

And then there’s Webb Simpson. The 2012 US Open champion only managed one birdie and shot 79.

Matthew Wolff’s return in Thursday’s first round 70 was a good start. He made an unlikely eight birdies to Torrey Pines. He also made three bogeys and two doubles.

“There were a lot of good and bad but I had fun which was most important,” Wolff said.

This is the first time Wolff has played since the New Orleans event in April, when he decided to retire from the game that had become a burden on him.

Wolff finished second at the US Open in November, playing in the final group with Bryson DeChambeau. He was ranked 12th in the world. Then he fell off a cliff, an injury that contributed to high scores including a withdrawal from the WGC-Workday Championship. He was disqualified for signing a bad Masters scorecard.

A brutal US Open run isn’t exactly the type of place to build confidence, but Wolff has shown the skills are still there. He needs to hit a few more fairways, but he still managed to hit 13 greens in regulation. It’s not bad for a guy who’s rusty.

Will Torrey Pines harden himself? The first round is not over yet, but there are over 20 below par, with eight scores in the 60s. A layer of sea fog delayed play by 90 minutes on Thursday. This humidity probably made things a little easier. The greens weren’t as firm as they likely will be this weekend.

In 2008, the last time the US Open was played at Torrey Pines, there were only 11 below par scores on day one. The winning score was ultimately 283 – 1 under par – with Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate making it to the playoffs.

It might be a little lower this time around, but not by much. The course is not likely to get any easier.

