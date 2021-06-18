Bryson DeChambeau has fun, bombs Brooks Koepka in US Open interview





SAN DIEGO – The USGA wouldn’t pair Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in the first two rounds of the US Open, but DeChambeau still found a way to steer his rival on Thursday.

After Koepka completed his first lap on the southern Torrey Pines course, DeChambeau was heading to the # 1 hole to start as part of the afternoon wave of players.

DeChambeau noticed that Koepka was being interviewed by Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, so he decided to video bomb him. DeChambeau jumped up and waved his left arm over a fence behind where Koepka was standing. His shot was filmed.

After his tour ended Thursday night, DeChambeau said he was only trying to have fun with Koepka, who earlier this week told reporters about their relationship: “We just don’t love each other.”

“Damn, yeah, absolutely,” DeChambeau said. “Again, it’s one of those things that people think I was doing, I wasn’t doing anything at the PGA Championship. I saw an opportunity and just had fun with it.”

Their feud escalated last month after the PGA Championship, when a leaked video showed Koepka rolling his eyes after DeChambeau passed him while speaking and interrupted an interview.

Koepka had the last laugh on Thursday. The two-time US Open champion opened with a 2-under 69, which was 2 strokes behind Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen in a suspended first round due to the darkness.

DeChambeau, the defending US Open champion, needed a birdie on the 18th par 5 hole to save a 2 of 73.

“I touched him really badly,” he said. “I hit a few shots down the fairway but just didn’t feel comfortable with the swing and left it in some really bad places. Unfortunately I did too many bogeys and didn’t I didn’t do well. I worked really hard to bring my golf swing to a place I felt comfortable yesterday, and this afternoon I just didn’t feel comfortable. “

DeChambeau, who won the US Open by 6 strokes at Winged Foot in September to win his first major championship, only touched 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation.

It was a much easier day for Koepka.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, he now has 32 rounds in the 60s in major tournaments since 2017, which leads all players during that time (and seven more than anyone). He shot in the 1960s in each of his last six rounds at the US Open, the longest streak in tournament history (he did not play Winged Foot due to injury).

Koepka said his recipe for success at the US Open is simple.

“I just have a good game plan, focused, I know what I’m doing and I’m not trying to do anything that I can’t do,” he said. “It’s just a matter of discipline in a US Open. That’s, I guess, the main thing.”

