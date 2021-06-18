High hopes for Johnson & Johnsons Covid vaccine have collapsed in US





But manufacturing issues at a Baltimore plant run by Johnson & Johnsons subcontractor Emergent BioSolutions had serious consequences for the vaccine. Due to a major production incident that resulted in a two-month shutdown of operations, Johnson & Johnson was essentially forced to endure the brunt of the pandemic in the United States while Pfizer and Moderna, the other vaccine makers licensed by the federal government, have supplied nearly all of the nations’ vaccine stocks.

Johnson & Johnson had to throw away the equivalent of 75 million doses, and regulatory authorities in Canada, South Africa and the European Union have also decided to withdraw millions of additional doses produced at the Baltimore plant. . The company was able to deliver less than half of the 100 million doses promised to the federal government by the end of the month.

Alaskan Chief Medical Officer Dr Anne Zink said in her state, Johnson & Johnson’s shooting had become a victim of its own timing. By the end of February, when cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, Alaska had figured out how to get two-dose vaccines to remote areas, leaving the one-shot regimen less crucial than it had imagined. at the beginning.

West Virginias Covid-19 Czar Dr Clay Marsh said the hiatus and subsequent clearance from Johnson & Johnsons more than two months after Pfizers and Modernas deprived it of a halo effect. By the time West Virginia had a sufficient supply of all three vaccines, he said, people began to understand this concept that maybe there is something better about being immunized with Pfizer and Moderna.

The Johnson & Johnson shot had also suffered from a social network effect, said Andrew C. Anderson, a professor of public health at Tulane University who studies vaccine reluctance. Most Americans who were vaccinated in the first few months of the vaccination campaign received injections of Moderna and Pfizer, so their friends and family were less likely to stray and accept a different brand.

In Louisiana, hospitals in the New Orleans area have started offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people discharged from the emergency room; the idea is that people will be more likely to accept the vaccine when a doctor who treated them asks them to take it. And in Arkansas, where only a third of the population is fully vaccinated, state officials are offering doses of Johnson & Johnson to workers in agriculture, manufacturing, sewage and poultry, with gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses as a reward.

