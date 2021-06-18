Human Swans Raise Climate Awareness Through 3,000-Mile British Flight | environmental movement





A woman called the human swan said she was excited as she prepares to embark on the world’s first round of mainland England aboard a paraglider powered by an electric engine to raise climate change awareness.

Sacha Dench is traveling 3,000 miles to commemorate the Cop26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow later this year.

She will fly counterclockwise around the coast on a modified electric paramotor if the weather permits in the Glasgow neighborhood on Monday, June 21, returning to the area in about six weeks.

Australians are known for their global expeditions with migratory species, but they have focused on the climate crisis after losing their home to wildfires last year.

Dench said: I will try to fly a full circle around the UK mainland in an electrically powered paramotor, and try to show how far we can go in terms of the decarbonization of our modes of transport and our common lifestyle. are doing

But what I really wanted to do is take advantage of the itinerary and the fact that I often have to stop and land frequently to change batteries and talk to people who have solutions to climate change. Because there are a lot of people with great ideas. While Britain is leading the Industrial Revolution, I think we can show that we can also lead the Green Revolution.

If the UK were to host a global conference on climate change, they were preparing for Cop26, which would be the best time for the nation to fall behind in big action, big bold action by politicians.

I asked how she felt about the journey she spoke of. I’m excited, a little nervous, excited about it, really interested in seeing how the country reacts, and I’m most fascinated by hearing people from all over the country.

I think it will be a really interesting and inspiring journey. Who knows how an electric paramotor works? No one has ever made the long journey in an electrically powered paramotor, but having a great ground crew and team behind me has given us the greatest chance of success we could ever try.

Sacha Dench with her modified electric para motor Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA

Sponsored by EDF, this expedition is described as an extreme test of demanding landscapes.

The electric Paramotor replaces the usual two-stroke engine Dench used on his long expeditions.

She wants to set a Guinness World Record, the fastest flying across England with a paramotor and the first long-distance expedition attempted with an electric paramotor.

She said that while it provides a fascinating perspective on life below, passing birds aren’t too bothered by her presence.

Dench said: You’ve got some amazing views, but they also put a lot of the country’s problems in context. So you can really see how everything harmonizes with the landscape. So it’s really attractive.

But it is also beautiful there. Learn to understand and read the air, fly like birds, and they tend to see you as another flying aircraft, especially when you’re in the air, especially with very quiet electric paramotors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos