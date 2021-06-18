Live stream of US Open 2021, watch online: full coverage, TV channel, second round schedule Friday





The 2021 US Open got off to a late start and as a result not everyone had the chance to complete the first 18 holes of golf. Nonetheless, the action kicks off this week at Torrey Pines. We have three more exciting days of golf ahead in La Jolla, Calif., With the first round ending early Friday before the start of the second round.

Calm and sunny weather is expected for the remainder of the week at Torrey Pines, which hosts its first major tournament since the thrilling US Open 2008. It will be interesting to see whether Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen can retain their first advantage or so the standings. absolutely stacked makes a run before the cut is made on Friday night. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are among those in the running.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No problem. We’ve got you covered. Check out a full set of tee times for the second round so you know when to watch your favorite golfers as well as our US Open coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the third major of the year. .

Every hour is

Round 2 – Friday June 18

Start time of tour 2: 9.45 a.m.

US Open Live Stream: 9:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Round 2 Coverage – 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on PeacockFeatured Groups (AM) – 10:28 a.m. on USOpen.com, US Open Featured Holes mobile app (11-13) – 11:30 a.m. on USOpen. com, Featured US OpenGroupes mobile app (PM) – 4:13 p.m. on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

First TV coverage: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try Free) (Try Free)

