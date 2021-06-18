UK faces food shortages in summer, logistics industry warns | transport





Refrigerated food will struggle to reach some stores in the UK this summer, logistics agencies have warned of a shortage of drivers and production workers.

The chronic shortage of HGV drivers, exacerbated by Brexit and Covid, is facing unusually high summer demand as closures and termination of hospitality services combine with forced stays in the UK.

Smaller stores have already been impacted, according to a report by trade newspaper Grocer, with late deliveries resulting in reduced sales and more wasted refrigerated products.

The real crisis for the food supply begins now, said Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, which represents refrigerated and refrigerated shipping and warehousing companies. This feels very different from past crises that have been through closures and Brexit readiness. This time I tried to work without labor and it is a very different challenge.

Brennan said worker shortages are also felt in packaging, production facilities and warehouses. As many foreign workers returned home during the pandemic and the UK’s exit from the EU discouraged new entrants, competition for domestic work is intensifying and many employers are unable to fill positions.

It will be a rolling problem and it will stop every day. Brennan said the supply chain was struggling.

The UK Meat Processors Association said this week it is heading towards a brick wall on the labor shortage. In the UK, it said production capacity was reduced by 10% due to lack of manpower and skills. Chief Executive Officer Nick Allen said: Problems that started with Brexit and Covid made things worse. And as pubs and hotels opened, the demand for labor increased. The whole food industry is really struggling right now.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said there was some confusion in some supply chains, but dismissed fears of empty shelves. Supermarkets are working closely with their suppliers to ensure that consumers continue to have access to the same variety of products.

Tamara Hill, BRC’s employment policy advisor, said: Currently, there is a very high demand for warehousing and logistics, especially HGV drivers and staff in food processing centers, which has created some shortages in this area.

Many of these roles have traditionally been played by skilled workers, not British, Hill said.

The organization has pushed for short-term access to the EU workforce until more UK-based drivers can be found.

On Wednesday, there was a summit meeting between the logistics company and the transport minister. The Road Haulage Association said it provided overwhelming evidence that the tribe was deteriorating. We need to fix the situation right now.

Logistics UK said nearly 30% of its members are hunting drivers in vain. Alex Veitch, chief of public policy, said at least 30,000 driving tests have been delayed due to the pandemic and must be quickly tracked now. This leaves thousands of potential HGV drivers waiting when the UK needs it most.

