‘Bull —-‘: Frustration boils after US and Canada extend border closure for at least a month





The explanation: With rising vaccination rates in both countries, Canadian and US lawmakers, business leaders and families separated from loved ones for more than a year have urged Trudeau and President Joe Biden to start easing restrictions.

Trudeau said the decision to keep the border sealed for an additional month for foreign travelers, including Americans, was largely due to government concerns that fully vaccinated people may still be able to transmit Covid-19 . He said Canada had not yet reached a sufficiently high threshold for second dose vaccination.

“Even a fully vaccinated individual can transmit Covid-19 to someone who is not vaccinated,” Trudeau said, referring to guidelines guiding Canada’s “phased” reopening approach.

Trudeau reiterated the need for Canada to meet its vaccination goals before it can start lifting the restrictions. He wants at least 75% of the population to have received their first doses of the Covid vaccine and 20% to be fully vaccinated.

Frustration: The decision quickly met with disapproval from those calling for a reopening.

“There’s no other way to say it: another month late is bullshit,” Rep. Brian Higgins (DN.Y.), co-chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, wrote on Twitter later on Friday. .

Higgins and Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.), Two of the most vocal lawmakers calling for the easing of border measures, released a joint statement on Friday condemning the two governments’ approach to an issue they say affects millions of people. on both sides.

The lack of transparency surrounding these negotiations does a disservice to our constituents and the millions of residents on both sides of the border who are waiting to see their loved ones, visit their property and reconnect with business, ”the message said. Higgins and Huizenga, who The two co-chairs of the Canada-U.S. Inter-Parliamentary Group Although the arrival of vaccines in record time has been a modern wonder, the inability of the U.S. and Canadian governments to reach agreement on relief border restrictions or the alignment of essential new classes of travelers is simply unacceptable.

Goldy Hyder, chairman of the Business Council of Canada, said on Friday the two countries had missed an opportunity to make adjustments to the border agreement to recognize the growing number of people fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Canadians need a clearly articulated plan to reopen the border safely so that friends and families can be reunited and businesses can welcome travelers again,” Hyder said in a statement.

The border agreement: Canada-U.S. Land crossings have been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020, when public health measures were imposed to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Countries renewed a month-to-month deal to keep the restrictions in place and the last was due to expire on Monday.

Last week, Canada announced that it would begin easing quarantine requirements in the first week of July for returning Canadians, permanent residents and others allowed to enter the country. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter Friday that more details of the changes would be announced on Monday.

Part of the backdrop: The delays have fueled concerns that policymakers are driven more by politics than science.

Premiers like Doug Ford of Ontario have urged the Trudeau government to keep strict border measures in place, while recent opinion polls have suggested that many Canadians want border restrictions to stay in place until the end of summer.

Next step: Trudeau said on Friday that over the next few weeks, returning Canadians will be able to upload their proof of vaccination to an app run by the federal government.

The premier said that for the fall, Ottawa and the provinces are also working on a national vaccination status certification that will be accepted by countries around the world.

