Starbucks got UK tax credits in 2020 despite making profits in the US | Starbucks





Starbucks got $4.4 million in tax credits in the UK from its 2020 losses. Despite the US parent company making $1.2 billion (870m) in revenue in the same period.

The loss comes a year after Starbucks temporarily closed 935 UK stores due to the pandemic, causing a sharp drop in sales.

But the revelations that global US companies are seeking tax credits from the UK government will add impetus to a planned international agreement on reforms designed to prevent multinational corporations from shifting their profits.

Starbucks uses a complex corporate structure in Europe and has been criticized by tax activists for its lack of transparency. According to the Guardian’s account analysis, the UK branch suffered a cumulative post-tax loss of well over 100 million between 2010 and 2020. It reported earnings in four of 11 years, but tax experts say it’s not clear whether this is a true reflection of the business.

Starbucks’ UK branch reported that it had lost 41 million in the year ending September 2020, according to accounts filed with The Companies House. The UK account had an annual gross profit of $32 million, but unspecified administrative expenses of $70 million.

The loss led to a negative tax charge of 4.4 million, which Starbucks said could be reimbursed for taxes it had previously paid on profits. Starbuckss UK paid 1.9 million UK corporate taxes in tax year 2019 and 4 million dollars in 2018.

The company said the loss was at the closure limit. Starbucks had to stop trading despite not polluting 4,300 workers or choosing to use government aid. UK imports this year were 244 million, down nearly a third from the previous year.

The state is working to more effectively tax multinational corporations. Leaders of the G7 Wealthy Economics Group, including the UK and US, agreed earlier this month on a trading framework that sets an unprecedented global minimum in which companies pay a percentage of their profits in a market where they sell big. corporate tax.

U.S. parent company Starbucks Corporation had pre-tax revenue of $116 billion (833 million) on sales of $23.5 billion through September 27, 2020.

The Starbucks European company paid out a dividend of $183 million to its US parent company. Dividends between companies in the same group are not taxable.

The UK coffee shop pays royalties to Starbucks EMEA Limited, another UK registered company that operates by Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Limited but collects revenue from subsidiaries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A Starbucks spokesperson said: Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Ltd did not pay any dividends as the account clearly shows. There are royalties paid to EMEA Ltd for use of the brand by all subsidiaries in the EMEA region. EMEA Ltd also paid no dividends.

