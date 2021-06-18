As US plans to review steel tariffs against the EU, Pennsylvania manufacturers remain divided on the issue





Herring An-Li / WESA

An-Li became a journalist while earning her law degree from Stanford. In law school, she wrote on housing affordability, criminal justice, and economic development, among other topics. She also interned with NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg in Washington, DC, helping Ms. Totenberg cover the United States Supreme Court and other legal matters. Originally from Pittsburgh, An-Li interned with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigative team before joining 90.5 WESA in August.

June 18, 2021 | 12:16

(Pittsburgh) – As Trump-era steel tariffs remain intact, the Biden administration this week reaffirmed it could negotiate with the European Union on the import tax, a possibility that is prompting mixed reactions from local manufacturers.

Former President Trump imposed the levies in 2018 to help domestic steelmakers like US Steel. But the Pittsburgh-based producer said he welcomed talks with the EU, hoping the 27-nation bloc would agree to crack down on a global steel glut.

Section 232 [tariffs remain] unchanged during dialogue with the EU, the company said in a statement. We appreciate the Biden administrations’ focus on addressing global steel overcapacity as a significant threat to the US steel industry, steel jobs, and national security.

Trump authorized the tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, citing national security concerns. While this rationale shocked European allies, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond raised tariffs earlier this year for helping save American jobs.

During President Bidens’ visit to Brussels this week, the United States and the European Union pledged to work together to resolve the tensions caused by tariffs. To facilitate negotiations, the EU suspended a series of retaliatory tariffs on American products for six months. European officials, the talks will be completed by the end of the year.

At some point something has to give

But easing tariffs against EU countries would not help Mercer County steel coil maker NLMK USA and could even hurt it.

NLMK CEO Bob Miller said domestic and European producers are not supplying the type of steel his business needs and lifting tariffs would help European companies make the same finished steel products as NLMK.

It would compete with our product, Miller said. So it’s very simple, European steel is coming in, and there are usually a few traders sitting in offices, selling [it] people who consume steel. But no American worker does anything with it.

NLMK imports steel slabs from Russia and Brazil to make steel coils found in household appliances. Miller said suppliers are passing the 25% steel levy on to his company, limiting the amount of raw materials the company can buy and sometimes forcing layoffs.

It certainly increased the cost, and it also limited our ability to produce and contribute as a supplier, Miller said of the import tax. So we haven’t been able to operate since 2018 at maximum levels simply because we can’t get enough raw materials to run our facilities.

At full capacity, the Russian-owned company employs 1,200 people at three US factories, Miller said. In November, the US Department of Commerce agreed to reimburse NLMK for a significant portion of the tariffs it had previously paid. The rebate was part of a settlement over a lawsuit challenging the departments’ denial of 86 claims NLMK had made for tariff exemptions.

Mark Beichner, COO of Canonsburg-based steel parts maker AccuTrex, opposes the tariffs. In May, AccuTrex joined 300 U.S. manufacturers in a letter urging Biden to lift U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Unlike Miller, however, Beichner believes that an easing of the levies against the EU could help his company, whose customers represent industries ranging from aerospace to renewables.

AccuTrex’s costs have skyrocketed amid a pandemic-induced steel shortage, forcing the company to raise prices and delay orders for months. Beichner said his company typically uses domestic suppliers, but when a US steelmaker told him he couldn’t deliver 50,000 pounds of material before November or December, he looked for new options in Italy, a member of the ‘EU.

We’re really all for anything that helps standardize the supply chain here locally. And if it’s about removing tariffs, so be it, Beichner said.

Proponents of the tariffs argue that critics should not blame the levies for the supply chain disruptions COVID-19 has caused around the world. But Beichner countered, I would invite them to come in and talk to customers who aren’t really happy that our prices have gone up 70 to 75 percent, and also talk to them about not being able to get the products from. our customers too.

If you don’t have the raw material and the price spikes explode at some point, something has to give.

Tariffs: job creator or killer?

Despite Beichner’s frustration with the steel shortage, the main concern of tariff advocates is the global overproduction of the material.

Kevin Dempsey, who heads the American Iron and Steel Institute, noted that countries around the world, including Europe, are using subsidies and tax breaks to support domestic suppliers, resulting in excess capacity that drives down costs. world steel prices. China is of particular concern.

The underlying problem is that we don’t have international rules tough enough to prevent governments from subsidizing the building and maintenance of unprofitable steel capacity, Dempsey said.

But US tariffs, he added, help prevent [the resulting] import surges, to give American industry a chance to recover, stabilize, reinvest and develop and regain a foothold.

In March, the pro-union Economic Policy Institute reported that since Trump ordered the tariffs in 2018, U.S. steelmakers have pledged nearly $ 16 billion in upgraded facilities that promise to reduce carbon emissions. EPI estimates that these projects will create 3,200 new jobs in steel production.

The 232 tariffs are working, said Philip Bell, president of the Steel Manufacturers Association, the nation’s largest trade group for steelmakers. And that has a very big effect on the domestic steel industry in the United States: what it does is modernize the American steel industry; it creates more efficient and more efficient factories that also produce steel in a more sustainable way. . It is long overdue.

But Richard Chriss, president of the American Metals Supply Chain Institute, countered that tariffs have held back investment by the manufacturers his organization represents.

On the net, he said, tariffs have hurt U.S. jobs: Data shows U.S. steel mills saw modest employment gains in the year and a half after tariffs took effect. Trump; but the Federal Reserve estimates that price increases resulting from tariffs have resulted in the loss of about 75,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States.

Additionally, Chriss notes that excess capacity remains an issue in the steel market.

In fact, China’s steel capacity and production has not declined at all since those tariffs came into effect, he said. Therefore [the tariffs are] do not meet their stated goal. They create a lot of hardship and consternation for our manufacturers and our allies abroad. And they really hurt American consumers.

