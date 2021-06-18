



Britain and Serbia will step up cooperation on defense and security issues, Defense Minister Ben Wallace confirmed.

During the British Defense Secretary’s first official visit, Wallace met Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic and Defense Minister Neboja Stefanovi to discuss how the two armies could support a joint effort to protect the security of the western Balkans. .

A recently published Defense Command document explained that in an era of global and systematic competition, our military will continue to engage globally with global partners.

The growth of our defense relationship was evidenced by both Wallace and Stefanovi, with visits to Exercise Platinum Wolf, a Serbian multinational exercise in 11 countries where the UK made the biggest contribution this year.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Our open societies are witnessing a growing threat that transcends borders and often arises under the brink of conflict.

As a recently published Defense Command document makes clear, developing close partnerships is critical to building the resilience needed to respond to these threats, so Mr. Lim is pleased to expand defense cooperation with Serbia.

Following the meeting in Belgrade, the defense minister and his counterpart signed a bilateral document that would expand the ambitions of both countries’ defense engagement and open up new opportunities for joint training. Wallace also reaffirmed the UK’s continued commitment to European security as outlined in the recently published Unified Review and Defense Order document. This includes a commitment to work closely with our Western Balkan partners to maintain and promote regional and international peace and security.

Its ambition is that the British company of 70 men of 3 SCOTS, 2 RIFLES and 8 RIFLES made the greatest contribution to international training involving the armies of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, France, Greece and Hungary. Proven in Platinum Wolf. , Romania, Slovenia, Serbia and the United States.

While in Serbia, the defense minister opened a memorial for the successful evacuation of British special operations enforcement personnel and Allied air forces from behind enemy lines in then Nazi-occupied Yugoslavia. The British, along with local troops and villagers, ordered the construction of an airfield under the Nazis. The airfield was used from May 1944 to June 1945 to evacuate 2,400 Allied troops, 11,000 Partisans and 400 wounded civilians. Acquired in the UK with support from the 22nd Engineer Regiment.

