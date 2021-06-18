Congress rushes to help Afghans seek visas to aid the United States





WASHINGTON As President Bidens’ September deadline to end the long war in Afghanistan draws near, a bipartisan coalition in Congress is stepping up efforts to ensure that Afghans punished there for working alongside U.S. troops and personnel can immigrate to the United States.

The group of Republicans and Democrats, many of whom are servicemen or veterans who have worked with translators, drivers and repairers in Afghanistan and other combat zones, are rushing to put in place legislation to help Afghan allies, as they are often called, before US troops return home, leaving these allies unprotected against retaliatory attacks by the Taliban. Lawmakers want to make it easier for Afghans to obtain special visas, speed up the process of obtaining them and get them out of Afghanistan as quickly as possible while awaiting permission to live legally in the United States.

More than 18,000 Afghans who worked as interpreters, drivers, engineers, security guards and embassy clerks for the United States during the war are stuck in a bureaucratic quagmire after applying for special immigrant visas available to people threatened because of their work for the United States State Government, some wait up to six or seven years for their claims to be processed.

The backlog of cases does not take into account family members, the additional 53,000 people or the expected increase in claims as US troops withdraw.

We were frustrated here as lawmakers, especially those of us who have served and want to help the people who have helped us, said Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Republican from Ohio and Army Reserve Col. , who worked with Iraqi translators when he served in Iraq as a combat surgeon in 2005 and 2006.

In recent weeks, Mr Wenstrup said he had thought about the Iraqis he served with guys who liked to sell counterfeit art films and films at the army base, including two who were killed during of surprise attacks near Abu Ghraib, and a third who was finally able to get his visa, and is now a US citizen and reputable cardiologist in Ohio.

They become your siblings, he says.

Mr Wenstrup is part of the Keeping Our Promises task force of 10 Democrats and six Republicans that spearheaded legislation introduced Thursday that would speed up special immigrant visas from Afghanistan and increase the number available to 19,000 from 11,000 The group is also lobbying the Biden administration in an unlikely attempt to organize a mass evacuation of Afghan applicants, possibly to U.S. territory of Guam, while visas can be processed.

The bill would expand the universe of eligible Afghans by removing what its supporters call onerous application requirements, including a credible affidavit of a specific threat and evidence of sensitive and trustworthy work. Instead, the measure would in effect stipulate that any Afghan who aided the US government by definition faces reprisal and should be able to apply for a visa.

It became very clear to us that we had very little time left to help the Afghans, said Rep. Jason Crow, Democrat of Colorado, sponsor of the bill and former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and in Afghanistan. I have serious concerns.

While Mr Biden set September as the withdrawal date, military officials have since indicated that the timeline has accelerated, with US troops and NATO allies planning to leave by mid-July.

Rep. Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican and former Green Beret who still serves as a colonel in the Army National Guard, said Mr Biden had little time to deal with the situation.

If he doesn’t act and get these people out, blood will flow on his hands and the hands of his administration, Waltz said.

The nonprofit No One Left Behind has followed the murders of more than 300 translators or their family members since 2014, many of whom have died while waiting for their visas to be processed, according to James Miervaldis, chairman of the group and deputy. Army Reserve officer. .

A database of deaths kept by the group serves as a catalog of horrors: an interpreter was killed in a suicide bombing in front of a bank; another was captured along the Kandahar-Kabul road and tortured; another was killed in a night attack on his house.

In a survey conducted by the organization, more than 90% of the 464 Afghan allies surveyed said they had received at least one death threat as a result of their work with the Americans.

They are all universally terrified, Mr Miervaldis said.

He noted that the average length of time an Afghan applicant waited for processing a special immigrant visa was 3.5 years.

We have people waiting six years, people waiting seven years, he said. There is literally no opposition in Congress, and it’s frustrating how slow progress is.

A massive evacuation would be a logistical challenge, similar to moving a small town. To date, the Biden administration has resisted such calls, and the prospect seems highly unlikely. In a recent interview on CNN, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, called the evacuation a bad word and instead advocated for the better functioning of the visa program.

He said the Biden administration recently added 50 employees to speed up the process.

We were determined to honor our obligations to those who helped us, who risked their lives, Mr Blinken said. We have invested significant resources to ensure that this program can work quickly and efficiently.

But the pressure is mounting to do more. Last week, The New York Times published interviews with Afghan interpreters who said they feared for their lives while they waited for their application to be processed.

If the Taliban get the upper hand, they will easily find me and kill me, said a man, Waheedullah Rahmani, 27, who has been waiting for a visa decision since 2015. Then my wife will not have a husband and my daughter will not have a father.

To varying degrees, the Special Immigrant Visa has been plagued by chronic delays and traffic jams for over a decade. Mr Crow said the problem was compounded by former President Donald J. Trump, who he said starved the program of resources and personnel and then the coronavirus pandemic, which ended in-person talks and verification.

A January State Department report cited the limited staff and local security conditions directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic as severely affecting the visa application process.

Mr. Crow and Mr. Wenstrup have introduced various measures, including this week’s, aimed at speeding up the process. A separate bill they drafted would remove the requirement for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants to undergo medical examinations. There is only one clinic in the country that conducts exams from a German facility in Kabul requiring some translators to travel far in sometimes dangerous conditions. And the exams are quite expensive, Crow said.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois, and Earl Blumenauer, Democrat of Oregon, introduced another measure to increase the number of visas available by 4,000. To date, around 15,000 visas have been approved since the program began, but only around 11,000 are still available, a number that lawmakers say is well below what is needed.

It was mind-boggling: the dragging its feet, the lack of coordination, Mr Blumenauer said. It has been incredibly frustrating. As a country, we have not fulfilled our responsibilities.

They found support in the other chamber of Senator Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa and Lieutenant Colonel of the Army National Guard, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat of New Hampshire. The couple wrote to the Biden administration asking for an extension of the program to 20,000 visas and a resolution of the bureaucratic issues causing the backlog.

We are deeply concerned for the fate of these individuals after the departure of US troops, wrote the senators in a letter signed by 18 of their colleagues. While this is an increase from previous years, it is necessary to do everything possible to support the program while the United States has the capacity in the country to do so.

Ms Shaheen last week introduced legislation that would extend and modify the special Afghan immigrant visa program, postpone medical examinations and extend visas for spouses and children of allies who were killed while awaiting processing. visas.

The leaders of both parties have shown their support, Crow said. I expect we will get expedited treatment of these bills.

The bills have attracted dozens of co-sponsors, and lawmakers on both sides have in the past strongly supported the visa program. In December, as part of a massive catch-all spending bill, Congress raised the total visa program cap from 4,000 to 26,500.

Several nonprofit groups and refugee advocates are pressuring the Biden administration to do more.

About 70 organizations recently wrote a letter to Biden urging his administration to immediately implement plans to evacuate vulnerable Afghans affiliated with the United States.

Krish OMara Vignarajah, chairman of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which organized the campaign, refers to a precedent by referring to the Ford administrations’ evacuation in 1975 of 130,000 Vietnamese refugees to the United States. via Guam; the 1996 airlift of 6,600 Iraqi Kurds out of the country; and, in 1999, the evacuation of 20,000 Kosovar Albanians at Fort Dix, NJ

We promised them not to turn our backs on them and not to leave them behind, Vignarajah said.

Abdul Wahid Forozan, 34, was a translator for the US Army in Afghanistan, arrived in America three years ago through the visa program and is now married, father and janitor in College Park.

In an interview, he described the decision to leave Afghanistan as difficult and painful, but said it was his only option given the death threats he faced.

The motherland is loved by all, no one loves their country, said Forozan. But when your life is in danger, when your family’s life is in danger, when you are threatened every day, I could not live in Afghanistan.

David Zucchino contributed reporting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos