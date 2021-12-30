Business
The supply chain has an impact on New Year’s toast
A champagne shortage may not just mean a less sparkling New Year. It can take some of the sparkle out of your upcoming celebrations.
According toWine lover, the nation is in the early stages of a champagne shortage that is expected to last for several years.
As the world hits the two-year threshold of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more items are becoming scarce due to disruptions in the global supply chainsuch as congestion at ports and shortages of truck drivers and service personnel.
Patrick Penfield, professor of supply chain practice at the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University, told USA TODAY that the nation will see less and less champagne for the foreseeable future.
Increased demand, low grape yields due to climate change and weather events and congested ports will make it more difficult to obtain champagne, Penfield said. Prices are rising due to this lack of supply. We could see champagne shortages until 2025.
Drizly, North America’s largest alcohol-based e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, surveyed 500 liquor retailers and found that 80% said they were at least slightly concerned about the shortage of champagne.
Even with the shortages, Liz Paquette, head of consumer insight at Drizly, said champagne and prosecco continue to be the best-selling sparkling wines with 63% and 18% market share.
With strong demand for champagne and prosecco, we don’t see any signs that consumers are looking for alternatives on Drizly at this time, but we can anticipate the impacts of supply chain tensions as we approach. the holiday season, Paquette said.
Jason Gold, co-owner of Gold’s Wine and Spirits in Middletown, Rhode Island, told the Newport Daily News, which is part of the USA TODAY network, that some of the best champagnes to drink with are Dom Perignon and Warren Perrier.
“Unfortunately, you can’t get any of them due to supply chain issues,” Gold said.
Gold said its customers were turning to more American wines, such as Schramsberg, and proseccos instead of French sparkling wine.
Contribute: Bethany Brunelle-Raja, Newport Daily News
