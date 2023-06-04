CITY WHISPERS: Interest in LSE’s public-private exchange

London Stock Exchange boss Julia Hoggett has said global companies are already keen to join her public-private exchange – the world’s first.

According to Hoggett’s outline, it would function as a place where private companies could auction stocks, much like the traditional market.

The plan is for the “intermittent trading venue” to essentially be a halfway house between private markets and a listing that will be operational by next year.

Signature: Julia Hoggett says global companies have already expressed interest in joining the London Stock Exchange’s public-private exchange

The LSE is doing all it can to energize the Square Mile and attract businesses to its platforms after a series of high-profile snubs.

One crucial factor will help its marketing: a good name. His ITV initials are obviously taken, so there’s a contest going on to come up with something lively.

In the spirit of the contest to name the research vessel eventually named the RRS Sir David Attenborough, may we suggest Floaty McFloatface?

Mega Steel Pain

Fresh pain for the steel industry last week after a failed bid for Wiltshire-based Megasteel from a company called, somewhat ironically, More Acquisitions.

Megasteel’s board had been bombarded with “abusive and threatening” vitriol by people claiming to be shareholders of More Acquisitions.

Megasteel pulled the plug after eight months of painstaking due diligence.

Whispers is hearing whispers that this has raised more than a few eyebrows among small cap followers.

Ocado tops shortest list

You gain some, you lose some. Online grocer Ocado managed to avoid being demoted from the FTSE 100 in the latest London Stock Exchange index reshuffle.

British Land was kicked out of the blue chip club and into the mid caps instead.

But Ocado found an unfortunate headline again, topping the list of the most short-sold shares in London again, according to data from the Financial Conduct Authority.

It was previously in second place behind Asos, which lost its place in the FTSE 250 during the reshuffle.

Shares of Asos have plunged this year, but a fundraising of 75 million last month reassured investors that it is no longer among the ten best-selling stocks.

Popularity draws attention at Shein

The Chinese company Shein has grown rapidly to become the most popular fast fashion brand in the world. But with great popularity comes great scrutiny.

A Channel 4 documentary broadcast last October highlighted the long working hours and derisory wages of its factory workers in Guangzhou, which the company has admitted and taken steps to address.

A new webinar titled Agile Supply Chain and the Future of the Fashion Industry features Shein Executive Vice President Donald Tang.

Will the group explain how to revamp the fast fashion industry? Probably not. We can only hope.