Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street fall on interest rate concerns | First World War
Asian stocks were mostly lower Friday after Wall Street retreated following strong economic reports that raised the possibility that interest rates would remain painfully high.
US futures rose slightly and oil prices also rose
Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.2% to 38,623.78 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 18,798.89.
South Korea's Kospi fell 1.2% to 2,689.42, while in Australia the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 7,740.60.
Taiwan's Taiex slipped 0.2% after hitting a record high on Thursday.
Most U.S. stocks fell Thursday, the latest example of how good news for the economy can be bad for Wall Street, when strong economic reports raised the possibility that interest rates could remain painfully students. The weakness was widespread and overshadowed another report on blowout profits from market heavyweight Nvidia.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 5,267.84, its biggest decline since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 39,065.26 and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.4% to 16,736.03.
Treasury yields added pressure following stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy, which forced traders to rethink their bets on when the Federal Reserve might offer relief to financial markets by cutting bond rates. interest.
A report suggests that growth in U.S. business activity is reaching its fastest pace in more than two years. S&P Global said its preliminary data showed improving growth for companies not only in the services sector, but also in the hard-hit manufacturing sector.
A separate report shows that the US labor market remains strong despite high interest rates. Fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected, indicating that layoffs remain low.
The Fed is trying to pull off the difficult feat of slowing the economy enough through high rates to bring inflation down to 2%, but not so much that it causes a painful recession. To do this, it is keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades, and Wall Street is eagerly awaiting some easing.
A stronger-than-expected economy could push the Federal Reserve to wait longer before cutting interest rates, as traders have already revised down their overly optimistic forecasts. Hopes are still high for at least one rate cut this year. But traders backed away from some of those bets following Thursday's reports.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 4.47% from 4.43% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.93% from 4.87%.
The biggest drop in the S&P 500 came from Live Nation Entertainment, which fell 7.8% after the Justice Department accused it and its Ticketmaster business of exercising an illegal monopoly on live events in the country.
VF Corp., the company behind The North Face, Vans, Timberland and other brands, fell 2.9% after reporting a loss for the latest quarter, as well as weaker revenue than expected by analysts.
They helped more than offset the 9.3% rise in Nvidia, which released its latest knockout earnings report Wednesday evening. Its revenue jumped 262% in the most recent quarter from a year earlier, and its profit jumped 629%. The company's chips help train artificial intelligence systems, and demand is voracious.
Nvidia also increased its dividend as its CEO, Jensen Huang, touted the start of the next industrial revolution.
Concern is growing that Wall Street's frenzy around AI's potential has created a bubble in which prices have soared too high and expectations have become too strict. But Nvidia's continued and meteoric growth has muted some criticism.
In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 11 cents to $76.98 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. He earned 30 cents on Thursday.
Brent crude, the international standard, rose 16 cents to $81.52 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar rose to 157.05 Japanese yen, from 156.96. The euro fell to $1.813 from $1.0817.
___
AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.informnny.com/news/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-are-mixed-with-china-stocks-down-after-wall-st-retreat/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street fall on interest rate concerns | First World War
- New Jersey is hit by another earthquake – New Jersey Top News
- Who is Jomboy, the American baseball expert who makes cricket fun for newbies? | ICC Men's T20 World Cup
- British Heart Foundation donates £5 million to Cambridge University
- This is the reason why Jokowi and Gibran were not present at the opening of the V PDIP national working meeting
- Elon Musk reportedly took ketamine and had sex with Google co-founder's wife
- Imran decides who can meet him in prison
- From Bollywood dreams to the queen of hair extensions
- Sadie Sigfstead qualifies for NCAA championships in the 10,000 meters
- Lady Gaga wore a part-car dress to the world premiere of the film Chromatica Ball
- Wall Street futures up, but on track for first losing week in a month
- Today in Politics: PM Modi to launch Himachal campaign, intensify Punjab bid for phase 7 | News from the political pulse