Logistic Properties of the Americas to Ring the Opening Bell on the New York Stock Exchange

SAN JOS, Costa Rica, May 30, 2024–(BUSINESS FEED)–Logistic Properties of the Americas (“LPA” or the “Company”), a leading developer, owner and manager of institutional quality, Class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America, announced today that it would ring in Bell's opening on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on May 30, 2024, to celebrate the company's public listing that followed its previously disclosed business combination with TWOA.

Esteban Saldarriaga, CEO of LPA, said: “LPA's listing on the NYSE has given us greater access to capital to expand our vertically integrated industrial and logistics real estate platform to further capitalize on the significant tailwinds from offshoring and e-commerce in Latin America. We are proud to join many of the world's leading NYSE-listed companies, some of which we serve with premium EDGE-certified LPA properties in strategic locations in the region's high-growth markets.

Mr. Saldarriaga will be joined by members of the APL leadership team and other colleagues to ring the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET. The event will be published on LinkedIn, X and YouTube at that time, as well as live on https://www.nyse.com/bell.

About Americas Logistics Properties

Logistic Properties of the Americas is a leading developer, owner and manager of institutional grade Class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America. LPA's customers include multinational and regional e-commerce retailers, third-party logistics operators, business-to-business distributors and retail distribution companies. LPA's strong customer relationships and knowledge are expected to enable future growth through the development and acquisition of high-quality facilities strategically located in its target markets. As of December 31, 2023, LPA included an operating and development portfolio of thirty-four logistics facilities in Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica totaling more than 491,000 square meters (or approximately 5.3 million square feet) of floor space gross rental.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information, which may not be included in future public filings or investor advisories. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this press release should not be construed as a commitment by LPA to provide guidance on such information in the future. Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future events or the future financial or operational performance of LPA. These forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results of LPA are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections regarding the industry in which LPA operates, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of LPA's management. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors beyond the control of LPA which are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. These are neither statements of historical fact nor promises or guarantees of future performance. Therefore, LPA's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and LPA therefore cautions against reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

The story continues

These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, although considered reasonable by LPA and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability and unforeseen events, many of which are beyond LPA's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the possibility of an economic downturn or a decline in the value of real estate assets or business rental or geographic markets where LPA operates; (ii) the capacity of APLs to manage growth; (iii) the ability of the LPAs to continue to comply with the applicable listing standards of the NYSE American; (iv) changes in applicable laws, regulations, political and economic developments; (v) the possibility that LPA may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (vi) estimates of APL expenditure and profitability; (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against LPA and (viii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in LPA's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that LPA is not currently aware of or that LPA currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of LPA speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, LPA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their respective expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on on which such a statement is based. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to their inherent uncertainty.

Nothing in this press release should be construed as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530383985/en/

Contacts

Media Relations:

Zach Kouwe / Kendal Till

Dukas Linden Public Relations

+1 646-722-6533

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Jennifer Carranza

Americas Logistics Properties

+506 2204-7020

[email protected]

Barbara Cano

InspIR Group

+1 917 861 2530

[email protected]