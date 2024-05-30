Business
Logistic Properties of the Americas to Ring the Opening Bell on the New York Stock Exchange
SAN JOS, Costa Rica, May 30, 2024–(BUSINESS FEED)–Logistic Properties of the Americas (“LPA” or the “Company”), a leading developer, owner and manager of institutional quality, Class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America, announced today that it would ring in Bell's opening on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on May 30, 2024, to celebrate the company's public listing that followed its previously disclosed business combination with TWOA.
Esteban Saldarriaga, CEO of LPA, said: “LPA's listing on the NYSE has given us greater access to capital to expand our vertically integrated industrial and logistics real estate platform to further capitalize on the significant tailwinds from offshoring and e-commerce in Latin America. We are proud to join many of the world's leading NYSE-listed companies, some of which we serve with premium EDGE-certified LPA properties in strategic locations in the region's high-growth markets.
Mr. Saldarriaga will be joined by members of the APL leadership team and other colleagues to ring the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET. The event will be published on LinkedIn, X and YouTube at that time, as well as live on https://www.nyse.com/bell.
About Americas Logistics Properties
Logistic Properties of the Americas is a leading developer, owner and manager of institutional grade Class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America. LPA's customers include multinational and regional e-commerce retailers, third-party logistics operators, business-to-business distributors and retail distribution companies. LPA's strong customer relationships and knowledge are expected to enable future growth through the development and acquisition of high-quality facilities strategically located in its target markets. As of December 31, 2023, LPA included an operating and development portfolio of thirty-four logistics facilities in Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica totaling more than 491,000 square meters (or approximately 5.3 million square feet) of floor space gross rental.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking information, which may not be included in future public filings or investor advisories. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this press release should not be construed as a commitment by LPA to provide guidance on such information in the future. Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future events or the future financial or operational performance of LPA. These forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results of LPA are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections regarding the industry in which LPA operates, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of LPA's management. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors beyond the control of LPA which are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. These are neither statements of historical fact nor promises or guarantees of future performance. Therefore, LPA's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and LPA therefore cautions against reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, although considered reasonable by LPA and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability and unforeseen events, many of which are beyond LPA's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the possibility of an economic downturn or a decline in the value of real estate assets or business rental or geographic markets where LPA operates; (ii) the capacity of APLs to manage growth; (iii) the ability of the LPAs to continue to comply with the applicable listing standards of the NYSE American; (iv) changes in applicable laws, regulations, political and economic developments; (v) the possibility that LPA may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (vi) estimates of APL expenditure and profitability; (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against LPA and (viii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in LPA's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that LPA is not currently aware of or that LPA currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of LPA speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, LPA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their respective expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on on which such a statement is based. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to their inherent uncertainty.
Nothing in this press release should be construed as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530383985/en/
Contacts
Media Relations:
Zach Kouwe / Kendal Till
Dukas Linden Public Relations
+1 646-722-6533
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Jennifer Carranza
Americas Logistics Properties
+506 2204-7020
[email protected]
Barbara Cano
InspIR Group
+1 917 861 2530
[email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/logistic-properties-americas-ring-opening-100000379.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Logistic Properties of the Americas to Ring the Opening Bell on the New York Stock Exchange
- Google confirms massive search leak is real
- Israel's Rafah strike triggers UN emergency meeting | BBC News
- Reviews | Donald Trump, criminal
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meditate at Kanniyakumari: Importance of rock explained Vivekananda | Latest news India
- Google Search's elusive search algorithm revealed in leaked documents? SEO experts say yes. Read more
- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Pierre
- Turkey's Erdogan will attend the G7 summit in Italy, perhaps also at MbS
- Hollywood Gets New Affordable Housing for Artists. Here's why it took 7 years to build
- No. 11 Women's Tennis places seventh in the final individual ITA rankings
- Fashion and festivities: what to expect at the 2024 Belmont Stakes
- With emergence of FLiRt variants, Long COVID is disproportionately impacting Black and Hispanic communities