PyroGenesis announces listing of its common shares on the NASDAQ Toronto Stock Exchange: PYR

MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), (the “Company”, the Company or “PyroGenesis “), a company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets plasma atomized metal powders, waste plasma energy recovery systems and plasma torches, is pleased to announce today that, following its press releases press release dated February 18e, 2021, and earlier today, Companys’ application to list its common stock (shares) on the NASDAQ Capital Market (NASDAQ) has been approved. Negotiations will start tomorrow, Thursday March 11e, 2021, at the opening, under the stock symbol PYR. The last day of trading on the OTCQB will take place today, Wednesday March 10e, 2021, and the shares will cease trading on the OTCQB at close today. The NASDAQ is the second largest exchange by market capitalization in the world and is home to many of the best technology companies in the world.

This is an exciting milestone for the company, and a milestone that we have been considering and working on for some time, said MP Peter Pascali, CEO and Chairman of PyroGenesis. We are proud to have qualified as a member of NASDAQ and look forward to trading on this prestigious platform. Companys shares will now be listed on two major stock exchanges, and we anticipate that this will not only increase PyroGenesis’ visibility within the financial community, but also increase awareness of our product offerings among potential customers.

As part of this listing, the Company announces that, in order to maintain the overall independence of the Board of Directors (the Board), Mr. Michael Blank has tendered his resignation as Director and member of the Audit Committee with effect today in favor of maintaining as interim CFO of the company. His resignation was accepted by the president on behalf of the board.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce that the Board has formed two new committees: (i) a Compensation Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the compensation of senior executives, and (ii) a Nominating and Governance Committee. company responsible for overseeing the administrator. and the process for appointing officers, as well as the development and monitoring of PyroGenesis’ corporate governance.

Both committees are made up of independent directors. The Compensation Committee is chaired by Mr. Robert Radin and the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee is chaired by Mr. Virendra Jha.

In addition, Mr. Ben Naccarato has been appointed by the Board of Directors to serve on both the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee, with immediate effect.

As previously stated, no concurrent funding or reverse stock splits are taking place with this listing.

PyroGenesis continues to list its shares on the TSX and will now trade on both exchanges under the ticker symbol PYR.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high technology company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its customers in the defense, metallurgy, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing) and environment sectors with its expertise in engineering and manufacturing and its equipment packages. of turnkey processes. With a team of engineers, scientists and experienced technicians working from its Montreal office and its 3800 m2 manufacturing plant, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Companys core competencies enable PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, waste plasma processes, high temperature metallurgical processes and engineering services to the global market. PyroGenesis operations are ISO 9001: 2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “have l ‘intention’, ‘expect’, ‘pending’ and other similar expressions that constitute ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to our expectations regarding market acceptance of our products, our strategy for developing new products and improving the capabilities of existing products, our strategy in research and development, the impact of competitive products and prices, the development of new products and the uncertainties associated with the regulatory approval process. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s pending filings with securities regulatory authorities. , which can be viewed at www. .sedar.com, or on www.sec.gov. Actual results, events and performance may differ significantly. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as necessary. by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

