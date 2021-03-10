When will Apple release iOS 14.5 to the public?





As Apple continues to beta test iOS 14.5, speculation about its potential release to the general public is beginning to grow. Currently, all signs indicate a release sometime in early spring. Read on to summarize everything you know about iOS 14.5 so far.

What’s new in iOS 14.5

The biggest change in iOS 14.5 is the new feature that allows you to unlock your iPhone on your Apple Watch while wearing a face mask. This feature also requires watchOS 7.4. It will be released to the public with iOS 14.5.

If you update and enable this feature, your iPhone will automatically unlock on your Apple Watch the next time you wear your face mask. When your iPhone is unlocked, your Apple Watch will receive a tactile feedback notification to let you know that your iPhone has been unlocked by your Apple Watch. You also have the option to quickly lock your iPhone directly from that Apple Watch notification.

iOS 14.5 also includes a major privacy upgrade in the form of App Tracking Transparency. This feature was planned for the first release of iOS 14, but has been postponed until now.

App tracking transparency is a new feature that requires apps to ask users for permission before they can track users on other apps or websites.[設定]Now users can see which apps have requested permission to track and can make changes as needed.

For example, once this requirement is enabled, when you open the Facebook app, you’ll see a pop-up that Facebook wants to track you on other apps and websites. There are two options to choose from. “Ask the app not to track” or “Allow”. This feature is already angry with Facebook.

Second, iOS 14.5 brings new Siri intelligence features that help virtual assistants adapt to their favorite music applications. Apple explains that this feature is specially designed as a Siri intelligence feature, as there are no specific settings on iOS that allow users to configure their default music service.

This means that when you first ask Siri to play a song after installing iOS 14.5, Siri will ask you which app to use. Tap one of the options to default to the following command. This works with apps such as Spotify, Pandora and Amazon Music.

Other new features in iOS 14.5:

Find My app for tracking AirTags and other third-party accessories[NewItems]The tab iOS 14.5 code suggests support for Apple Card Family Sharing, but it’s unclear if this feature will cut the horizontal boot screen of the final release iPad.Fitness + workout support for music apps including swipe gestures, lyrics sharing and other AirPlay 2 support Features like Waze on Apple Maps PS5 / Xbox Series X controllers support iOS 14.5 release

Apple usually doesn’t announce the release of the iOS Point Update in advance, but this year we got one hint as to when iOS 14.5 will be released.

As mentioned earlier, one of the major new features that comes with iOS 14.5 is the new App Tracking Transparency privacy feature. Apple says App Tracking Transparency will be widely rolled out in early spring with the next release of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14.

The first day of spring is Saturday, March 20th. This means that iOS 14.5 may be publicly available on Monday, March 22nd. For comparison, last year Apple released iOS 13.4 on March 24, following the announcement of the Magic Trackpad for the iPad. iOS 13.4 has passed 5 developer and public beta tests.

But that said, it’s likely to come out later. This is the reason.

iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 could also lead to the release of new hardware products from Apple. Rumor has it that Apple may release AirTags and a new iPad Pro model in March, which relies specifically on new features in iOS 14.5.

This means that Apple will announce AirTags and then release iOS 14.5 with the new Find My feature to the general public. Rumor has it that Apple will be hosting a virtual event on March 23, announcing AirTags, the new iPad Pro, and other new hardware. If this works, iOS 14.5 may be released after that event.

wrap up

As you can see, we were approaching the public release of iOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4 and iPadOS 14.5. In fact, it could be within three weeks of its release. What was the most exciting thing when iOS 14.5 was released to the public? Are you planning to use the new Apple Watch unlock feature? Let us know in the comments!

