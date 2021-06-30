National Doctors Day: Bollywood stars salute real heroes | Bollywood





On National Doctors’ Day, Bollywood actors rekindle the undying spirits of our healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly to save millions of lives during the Covid-19 crisis, while putting their well-being and that of their families. Sonakshi sinha National Doctors Day: Bollywood stars salute real heroes Our doctors and healthcare workers are the real heroes who have fought tirelessly and protected us all during this pandemic. They fought the raging Covid-19 war with unparalleled compassion and continually instilled hope in us all. I want to thank each of them for selflessly working for humanity, saving lives while putting theirs at risk is no joke. I salute everyone who has done this for us. Shilpa Shetty Kundra National Doctors Day: Bollywood stars salute real heroes Not just today, but every day, we should celebrate all doctors and health care workers for their selfless spirit and care. No words have the power to describe the amount of hard work and sacrifice doctors have put in over the past year and a half. I salute the warriors in white coats for putting their lives in danger unconditionally in order to save the world. Thank you for your unselfish and tireless service. Divya dutta National Doctors Day: Bollywood stars salute real heroes It will never be enough to thank our greatest frontline workers, our doctors, who scarified their lives, their families for being there for us. It’s scary to think about what would have happened if they weren’t there and for us. Being there 24/7 in these PPE kits, taking care of people, saving lives is a huge achievement and words won’t be enough to thank them. I respect doctors a lot. I was raised in a family of doctors and so here is my little gratitude and tribute to them. Raveena Tandon National Doctors Day: Bollywood stars salute real heroes Physicians have been the saviors of mankind in these difficult times. With so much suffering around, they were the ones who ventured out and did all they could to help others. They really are the real superheroes, our frontline workers. I greet them and thank them from the bottom of my heart for their selfless service. Sonu sood National Doctors Day: Bollywood stars salute real heroes Doctors are the real heroes. In the first and then the second wave, they proved they were the frontline heroes, like the army officers, who saved thousands and thousands of lives. Every individual in this country and across the world should be grateful to physicians for guarding and protecting their families. Shruti Haasan National Doctors Day: Bollywood stars salute real heroes I just want to say a big thank you to our doctors. I don’t think we know even two percent of what they went through emotionally, physically, and mentally during these times of hardship. I lost a dear friend to Covid-19, and I know the people who were there to take care of those affected. It is not easy and I cannot imagine what it must be like for the doctors. They just carry on with spirit and determination. They just say they’re doing their job, but it’s more than that.

