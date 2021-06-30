Budweiser Partners With Actor Bill Pullman To Recreate Iconic Independence Day Presidential Speech: “Go Fourth, America”

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Independence Day has always been a holiday of great pride, tradition and celebration in United States, but it takes on added importance this year. The holiday weekend marks a time when many Americans continue to reunite with loved ones since the start of the pandemic and Anheuser-Busch and its iconic brand, Budweiser, are celebrating this patriotic milestone as only America’s leading brewer can.

Today Budweiser released a digital film titled “Come on fourth, America“which gives a modern twist to the film’s iconic presidential speech Independence Day. In addition, as part of its national campaign with the White House announced earlier this month, Budweiser parent company Anheuser-Busch officially unlocks its gift of beer to celebrate the 4the July weekend and recognition of the progress made in the fight against COVID-19.

“When we partnered with the White House to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, we re-committed to using our unique abilities and our deep connection with consumers to lead the safe and strong recovery of our country and our economy.” , said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “As people gather with friends and family for Independence Day, we celebrate the progress we’ve made together in the best possible way over a beer and deliver on our Beer for America promise. There is no more emblematic brand than Budweiser who is also mobilizing to mark this 4e a July holiday with an ad that reflects the best of the American spirit. ”Doukeris will assume the role of Global CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev from 1st of July.

In Budweiser’s film, the actor Bill Pullman reprise his famous fictional presidential role for the first time in 25 years, using his platform to encourage America to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday and come together once again to commemorate all the American people have overcome. As part of its continued commitment to help recover from the pandemic, “Go Fourth, America” ​​also highlights a donation from Budweiser to Direct relief , a humanitarian aid organization focused on access to vaccines in the United States and around the world. Since the start of the pandemic, Direct Relief has supported 50 U.S. states and 105 countries, all with the overall goal of global vaccine distribution and COVID-19 relief.

“I can’t imagine a better or more meaningful time to reprise this iconic role than Independence Day this year,” Pullman said. “I am proud to partner with Budweiser in their continued efforts to promote awareness and education about COVID-19 vaccination. While the world has overcome so much in the past year and a half, there is still work to be done. I hope this film can serve as a beacon of hope and progress for our country and beyond. “

Pullman’s speech in “Go Fourth, America” ​​celebrates how America has come together to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and encourages the country to look to a better future. The story follows the speech being broadcast live across the country, from billboards in Times Square to backyard barbecues, as the American people gather to celebrate 4th Julye without issue. Independence Day Fans will also notice Easter eggs throughout the commercial, such as the jacket Bill wears during the speech, an RV like the one from the original film, and a preview of Area 51. “Go Fourth, America” Concludes with the announcement of the partnership with Direct Relief where Budweiser calls on consumers to join its ongoing mission of supporting awareness and education around COVID-19 vaccines.

“Anheuser-Busch and our brands have always been there for the times that matter, and this is without a doubt one of those times,” said Marcel Marcondes, Marketing Director, Anheuser-Busch. “Throughout the pandemic, our brands have pivoted their plans to better reach and serve our consumers. Now that the country celebrates July 4th, it is only natural that we are there again.”

In addition to the homage from flagship brand Budweiser, the nation’s premier brewer has more plans as America celebrates the holiday weekend. Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch proudly joined the efforts of the White House to achieve President Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70% of American adults by 4th Julye. As the country continues to strive to reach this milestone, as encouraged by the White House to come together again this weekend to celebrate our progress as a nation, the company is keeping its promise to reward the country for its achievements. immunization advancements by giving consumers a “tour on us” this holiday weekend. Start Friday July 2sd, 12 p.m. ET through Monday July 5e, 11:59 a.m. ET, adults aged 21 and over can go to MyCooler.com/beerand upload a photo of yourself in your favorite spot for a beer, whether it’s with friends at your favorite local bar and restaurant, with family in your own backyard, or at a soccer game with coworkers.

“We are so honored that after 25 years, Bill Pullman chose to work with Budweiser to reprise a role that for many holds a special place in their hearts, ”said Daniel blake, Group VP Marketing, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch. “Bill and Budweiser share similar beliefs in the value of perseverance and the importance of uniting against a common enemy, first aliens and now a global pandemic.”

To extend the celebrations even further, Budweiser is offering $ 10,000 on social media to help consumers throw their most epic 4th of July party yet, and Budweiser on us. To enter, consumers must follow Budweiser on social media and respond to the contest post on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with #GoFourthAmerica and #Sweepstakes and include their Venmo ID. between July 1 and July 2 at 12:00 pm EST.

Learn more about Budweiser.com or read about Anheuser-Busch’s COVID-19 relief efforts here.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when the company’s founder Adolphe busch set out to create United States’ first truly national brand of beer brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of master brewers in the Busch family. Budweiser is a medium bodied, flavorful, crunchy and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including ‘kraeusening’ for the natural carbonation and aging of beech wood, giving it unmatched balance and character.

About Anheuser-Busch

For over 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a heritage of brewing high-quality, flavorful beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesale distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging factories, and we have more than 19,000 colleagues across United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that offer beer drinkers a choice of the best craft beers in the world. industry. . From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to cutting-edge sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information visitwww.anheuser-busch.comor follow Anheuser-Busch onLinkedIn,Twitter,FacebookandInstagram.

About direct relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of those affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief provides life-saving medical resources around the world to communities in need, regardless of politics, religion or the ability to pay. For more information, please visithttps://www.DirectRelief.org.

