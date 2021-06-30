Actor Allison Mack Gets 3 Years In NXIVM Sex Slave Case | Nation

NEW YORK (AP) actress Allison Mack, who played a key role in cult group NXIVM, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for manipulating women into sex slaves for the spiritual leader of the group.
Mack best known for her role as a close young friend of Superman in the Smallville series had previously pleaded guilty to the charges and began to cooperate against NXIVM Chief Keith Raniere. Prosecutors credited her with helping them gather evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society of brainwashed women bearing her initials.
During his conviction in federal court in Brooklyn, Mack gave up on the personal development guru.
I made choices that I will regret forever, she said, also telling the judge that she was filled with remorse and guilt.
I’m sorry for those of you who I brought into NXIVM, ”she wrote in a letter filed with the court last week. “I’m sorry to have already exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a crooked man.”
She reiterated her apologies to the victims in court on Wednesday: From the bottom of my heart and soul, I am sorry.
Mack sometimes cried while reading his statement in court. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis told her he thought her apology was a sincere one, but said she deserved a harsh sentence for using her fame to prepare victims as a willing and proactive ally and essential accomplice of Raniere’s monstrous crimes.
Under the Sentencing Advisory Guidelines, Mack had spent between 14 and 17.5 years behind bars, but his defense team argued in court documents that probation or house arrest was more appropriate. Prosecutors had agreed that any jail time would have to be less than the guidelines range because of his cooperation.
The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Macks’ offspring was a tragedy for everyone involved. But that shouldn’t and shouldn’t be the end of the story for Allison Mack, her lawyers wrote in court documents.
One victim, Jessica Joan, rejected Mack’s apology, telling the judge the actor deserved no mercy.
She can blame Keith whatever she wants, but he’s a monster made from the same fabric, Joan told court on Wednesday. Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being.
Mack, 38, was once part of Raniere’s inner circle, whose group has attracted millionaires and actors to its membership. Prosecutors said she had become a master over the slaves she ordered to perform, take nude photos and, in some cases, engage in sexual acts with Raniere.
As the authorities moved closer to Raniere, he fled to Mexico with Mack and others to try to reconstitute the group there. He was arrested and sent to the United States in March 2018; Mack was arrested a few days later.
Ms Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at the time, the defense documents said.
Mack provided information to prosecutors about how Raniere, now 60, encouraged the use of demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate slaves, government documents said. More importantly, she provided a recording of a conversation she had with Raniere about the brand, they added.
Branding should involve a vulnerable position of something with hands possibly held above the head, almost as if they are tied, as sacrificial, whatever, Raniere told him. Women, he added, should say, “Please mark me. It would be an honor. ‘ Or something like that.
Mack was allowed to stay released on bail in home confinement until his return to prison on September 29. She left the courthouse on Wednesday without speaking to reporters.