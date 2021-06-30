Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Arjun Rampal, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more …
Arjun Rampal shares photos of his girlfriend Gabriella wearing his shirt
Bombay– Actor Arjun Rampal took to social media on Wednesday to share photos of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades wearing her shirt. In photos shared on Instagram, Gabriella can be seen walking down a street with her son Arik in a pram.
“When she borrows my shirt to take our son for a walk,” Arjun wrote with the photos.
The actor is currently on vacation in Budapest with Gabriella and their son.
Reporting on the trip, Arjun recently shared in an Instagram post, “Quality time with the family. Before I get to work.
In terms of work, Arjun plays the role of the antagonist Rudraveer in the upcoming film “Dhaakad” with Kangana Ranaut also in the lead. The actor recently colored his hair platinum blonde to look the part.
Besides the spy thriller “Dhaakad”, Arjun will also appear in the historical drama “The Battle of Bhima Koregaon”
Raveena Tandon shares her look for a virtual jungle appearance
Bombay– Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos showing the actress ready for a virtual appearance.
The actress is currently traveling to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh with her family. In the photographs, she is dressed in a white shirt and a pair of jeans with her hair left open. The actress is seen clicking selfies in front of a mirror in the photos.
“Check out the look! Before a virtual apparition in the middle of the jungle, you had to travel miles to get a good network. It is such a joy to be cut! Raveena wrote
On the job side, the actress is ready to make her digital debut with the “Aranyak” series. The series created by Rohan Sippy also features Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
The police drama tells the story of two cops whose mission is to find a missing tourist and revive the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest.
Raveena will also be seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Kannada, “KGF: Chapter 1”.
Ayushmann Khurrana misses being on stage
Bombay– Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana misses being on stage. The actor posted a lengthy music video of his stage performances as a singer on Wednesday to share his sentiment with fans on Instagram.
“I miss that! When are we going to relive this unit? #Giglife @ayushmannbhava,” he wrote, tagging his Instagram page which features his concert and stage concert performances.
The music video shows Ayushmann’s stage performances on his hit songs and his interaction with the audience.
Ayushmann, 36, was inundated with comments from family and friends.
Wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khurana shared heart emojis in their comments.
Actress Prachee Shah Paandya resonated with her video and wrote, “That feeling of being on stage.”
The multi-talented actor-singer has delivered several hit songs. After his first hit song “Paani da rang” (“Vicky Donor”), he sang songs such as “Sadi gali” (“Nautanki Saala”), “Mere liye tum kaafi ho” (“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” ), “Nazm nazm” (“Bareilly Ki Barfi”) and “Naina da kya kasoor” (“Andhadhun”).
The actor’s next films are “Doctor G”, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and “Anek”.
Ananya Panday launches campaign to applaud social media heroes
Bombay– Actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Wednesday and announced a campaign titled “Social Media for Social Good” on Social Media Day.
The actress uploaded a video to Instagram and addressed her followers, saying, “I hope you are doing well and taking all the necessary precautions. I want to applaud all those people who have used social media constructively for social good. I’ll be interacting with some of these social media heroes with the new So Positive series.
The actress, who will soon be seen in “Liger” alongside Vijay Deverakonda, believes it is important to focus on the positive things in life during a pandemic.
She captioned: “We often talk about the negative side of social media – bullying, trolling and hate. During the pandemic, I saw the power of people on social media – humanity. Strangers help strangers, share resources and information, save lives. It strengthened my belief in kindness, compassion and empathy. “Social Media for Social Good” is a series in which I will talk to some of the “heroes” of social media who have used it in a positive and constructive way for the good of society! Social media can be a nicer place. (IANS)
