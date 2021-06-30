Entertainment
Anthony Ramos Responds to Colourism Criticism on “In the Heights” – The Hollywood Reporter
Anthony Ramos says he listens to accusations of colorism and criticism around Afro-Latino portrayal in his new film In the heights.
Speaking to Associated Press, the star said critics of the film’s Latin portrayal, especially his lack of darker, black-skinned Latinos, are a chance for Hollywood creators like him to be more considerate in their future endeavors.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to hear from people, for us as creatives, isn’t it?” Ramos told the AP.
Stating that he can only speak for himself, the actor said he viewed the online review of the historic film’s portrayal as a chance for personal reflection “when I’m doing my business.”
“When I continue as a creative, ‘How can I see how we did, what did we do right and what are we doing – where [did] we are missing a mark, and how do I make sure that I learn from the time that we may have missed a mark before.
Otherwise, he said, there is no debate because “the people have spoken”.
“This is how I feel about the debate and, you know, and I feel like there is no debate,” Ramos said. “There is no debate about it. You know you can’t, don’t you? As if there was nothing to discuss.
Ramos’ comments echo the response and apology given by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film’s producer and author of the music and lyrics for the Tony Award-winning musical on which the film is based.
“I started to write In the heights because I didn’t feel seen, ”Miranda wrote in a statement, which he posted on Twitter on June 14. “And for the last 20 years, all I wanted was for us – all of us – to feel seen.
Miranda went on to say that he saw the discussion around In the heights Afro-Latin representation, that he can “hear the pain and the frustration” and that by “trying to paint a mosaic of the community” he failed.
-LMM pic.twitter.com/CHfdLgFUz3
– Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2021
“I’ve heard that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino portrayal, the work seems to extract the community we so wanted to represent with pride and joy.”
Miranda thanked the critics for “their honest feedback,” before promising to do better in future projects and to keep learning and evolving.
During his PA interview, Ramos also addressed discussion around In the heights‘box office, indicating that the film’s inferior box office ignores Warner Bros.’ dual theatrical and streaming approach.
“No one is ever going to talk about the number of shows on HBO Max,” Ramos said. “If the film had been released in theaters, then only who knows what the box office would have been like.”
He went on to say that because it “was available in people’s living rooms”, many people chose to stream it, watching it “several times in their homes”.
“This is what happens. The box office will suffer if it’s available elsewhere, and it’s more convenient for people to watch at home, ”he continued.
But the Hamilton The actor said that for him what is most important is that he reaches people regardless of the platform and “that people see it and feel” the message of the film.
“At the same time, I am not disappointed at the box office. I’m not because people watch the movie, ”Ramos said. “The most important thing for me is that people have seen the film. I don’t care how you look at it as long as you see it.
