Britney Spears’ lawyer calls for her father to be removed from guardianshipExBulletin





toggle legend JOCE / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

JOCE / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images Britney Spears’ newly installed attorney, Mathew Rosengart, submitted a 120-page petition to Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, claiming the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, should be immediately removed from his oversight duties. financial affairs. According to Rosengart, the older Spears appear to have “benefited a lot” from being his daughter’s curator since 2008, an arrangement he originally requested. Rosengart also said that “serious questions abound regarding Mr. Spears ‘potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, abuse of trusteeship and the obvious dissipation of Ms. Spears’ fortune.” In the file, Rosengart exposes some of the elements which he believes contributed to the “dissipation” of Britney Spears’ fortune. According to the petition, her father has cut his popular four-year-old Las Vegas residence as a percentage as if he were his daughter’s agent or manager, although he does not play any such role. According to Rosengart, Jamie Spears took a 1.5% reduction in gross income and merchandise income on the Las Vegas residence amounting to at least $ 2.1 million. Spears also allegedly took a 2.95% commission off his daughter’s price Fatal Woman tour in 2011, which totaled approximately $ 500,000. Rosengart also notes that Jamie Spears paid himself $ 16,000 per month, which is $ 2,000 more per month than his daughter receives, plus an additional $ 2,000 for office expenses. Additionally, according to Rosengart, Jamie Spears brought in several expensive teams for his own legal representation, which Britney Spears ultimately paid for. One of those firms, Holland & Knight, billed the estate over $ 1.3 million alone from October 2020 through June 2021 to represent Jamie Spears in litigation. Until the beginning of the month, Britney Spears was represented by only one court-appointed lawyer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/27/1021139922/britney-spears-lawyer-remove-father-conservatorship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos