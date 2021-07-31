Upcoming Events in the Capital Region

KINGSTON – The Hudson River Maritime Museum hosts Fireboat John J. Harvey on the museum’s waterfront campus from Friday August 13 through Monday August 16 and offers free public excursions and bridge tours, as part of his trip to the Hudson Valley this summer.

The ship, launched in Brooklyn in 1931, was named after FDNY pilot John J. Harvey, who was killed in the line of duty while fighting a ship fire.

Trips lasting 30 to 45 minutes will venture onto Rondout Creek and each trip can accommodate up to 70 people. Registration is required for travel and details can be found at www.hrmm.org/john-j-harvey. People are also encouraged to travel to and from New York City on Harvey on August 12 and 16. Visit www.fireboat.org for details.

Harvey served and protected New York Harbor for over six decades, helping with such notable fires as the Cunard Line Pier fire in 1932, the Normandy fire in 1942, and the potentially disastrous blaze. of the El Estero ammunition ship during World War II. Decommissioned in 1994, Harvey was rescued from scrapping by volunteers and restored as a functioning museum and education center.

Columbia County Fair takes shape





CHATHAM – The 180th Columbia County Fair, off Route 66, will open on Wednesday, September 1 at noon and end on Monday, September 6.

Entrance includes parking and all entertainment. Daily hours are noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to Monday. Seniors Day is Wednesday with a special price of $ 5.00 for ALL customers. Young people under 18 are admitted free on that day until 4 p.m. Daily admission every other day is $ 10.00. Children 12 and under are always free. Advance tickets cost $ 8 each and are available at the fair’s administration office from July 30 to August 31.

Advance tickets will also be available at Bank of Greene County branches and at Price Chopper from August 1 to August 31. closing. The cost is $ 15 on Wednesday and Monday and $ 20 on other days.

This year, the main stage of the grandstand will be classic rock from Side Show Wille on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. And Eli’s Gin plays rock and roll from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

This year, for the first time, the fair will be a completely smoke-free event. Smoking of any kind is prohibited in the fenced area of ​​the exhibition grounds, but will only be permitted in the car parks.

The full fair program and additional information are available at columbiafair.com.

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library Budget Hearing Scheduled

The proposed 2022 budget tax by the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library of $ 4.83 million will go to voters from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on September 23 at the library. For more information on the budget or the candidates for the council, the public can attend a session on Thursday, September 9 at 7 p.m. at the library.

Registered voters, tenants and owners, living in the library district are eligible to vote. Voters must be registered at least 30 days before the poll. Postal ballots are now available. Those who cannot vote in person can complete an application at cphlibrary.org or at the library. Residents of Clifton Park will also vote for one open trustee position and residents of Halfmoon will vote for two trustee positions. The vacant posts were created by the expiration of the terms of three incumbents.

Child Car Seat Safety Checks

ALBANY – Parents and caregivers in the county can benefit from free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians by appointment on the following days and locations:

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday August 4, Farmers Market at the United Methodist Church, 68 Maple Ave., Voorheesville.

For more information call William Van Alstyne, 518-765-2565 or email: [email protected]

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham. For more information, call Technical Sgt. Donald Fougere, 518-783-3258 or email: [email protected]

Family Fun Fridays at Brookside

BALLSTON SPA – Take a trip back in time to the 18th century on Fridays August 6, 13 and 20 at the Brookside Museum, 6 Charlton St.

Children and their parents can join in pageants to play with reproductions of century-old toys and games dating back to 1771.

The hours are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The events are free. Donations are appreciated.

The Brookside Museum will be open from 1 pm to 5 pm on these days and will feature four new exhibits, including the groundbreaking “The Social Life of Hats” exhibit and the Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family exhibit (sponsored by Stewart’s).

For more information, visit https://brooksidemuseum.org.

Dinner in Sicily at the August Community Drive-Thru Dinner

ALBANY – Celebrate Ferragosta, which marks the start of the Italian summer vacation, and have a four-course dinner between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Beltrone Living Center, 6 Winners Circle.

Prepared by Mazzone Hospitality, the menu will consist of arancni (Italian rice balls); crispy eggplant, tomato and mozzarella salad;

pasta with a hearty pork stew and classic cannoli.

The meal costs $ 13. One must reserve.

For more information, or to reserve a meal, call 518-459-2857, Ext. 303.

The Underground Railroad, subject of the August 16 conference

MAYFIELD – The Mayfield Historical Society presents Kelly Farquhar of the Montgomery County Department of History and Archives as he discusses the ‘Underground Railroad in Our Area’ at 6:30 p.m. on Monday August 16 at the Mayfield Presbyterian Church, 22 N. Main Street.

Farquhar welcomes comments from the public regarding any Underground Railroad activity they may have heard of in the area. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.