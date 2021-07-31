Letters from the Readers: Daily Show Legacy, Jungle Cruise Memories

Not to be taken literally

Todd Martens excellent well documented history of Disneylands Jungle Cruise and other attractions [A Course Correction, July 19] brought up memories of when I worked there.

Fifty years ago, before I became a waiter assistant at the French Market in New Orleans Square, employees were trained at the University of Disneyland, where a professor told us true stories from the park meant to deter us from sarcasm with customers.

My favorite story unfolded on a hot summer day when a Kansas family, dressed in shorts, Hawaiian shirts, and sunglasses, asked the Jungle Cruise ticket taker how long the cruise was.

Three days! was his answer.

The family apologized for the long line, returned to the Disneyland hotel via the monorail, and quickly returned with their bags in hand.

Were ready for our three day cruise!

David William Salvaggio

Red lands

I enjoyed the story of the revamped Jungle Cruise. My husband, Chuck Robinson, was one of the first children to participate in the first merry-go-round.

His absolute dread at the sight of the hippo coming out of the water caused him to rush down the pipe and hang on for life. Guides have told this story for many years.

Wendy A. Robinson

Santa clarita

Many moments of zen

Regarding articles marking 25 years of [The Daily Show, July 25 and 26], I remember shedding tears watching the last Johnny Carsons Tonight Show. It was 1992 and I thought late night comedy would never be the same again.

I was right. The late-night comedy has improved dramatically since Carsons’ farewell. With the comedic sensibility and keen intelligence of Stephen Colbert, the charm of Trevor Noah, the comedic commentary of Samantha Bee and the limitless approach of John Oliver, late night television has become an informative and fun festival.

In the midst of one of the most troubled times in world history, a little (or a lot) of comedy lends an ironic lightness to the tragedies of the day. Laughter brings us lightness and insight. I am grateful for the laughs.

Ben miles

Huntington Beach

Entertain entertainment

Lorraine Alis Reviews [Lotus Blind to Its Own Satire, July 19] from the delicious series The White Lotus is so quirky that it’s hard to know where to start. It is a brilliant, spiritual and satirical view of the class and caste.

Ali is disappointed that the working class has not been fairly represented. This show is a smile all the way through, so just take in the scenery and intrigue, and step off the soapbox.

Alice harnell

Palm desert

::

All entertainment offerings, especially fictitious entertainment, should not or cannot be a proxy for all the evils of society.

Many of us who turn on our televisions at the end of a long day at work just want to be entertained and take a break from the stresses and realities of modern life, and good entertainment like White Lotus is enough.

Todd piccus

Venice

No. 1 with a ball

Regarding the article by pop music critic Mikael Woods, Song-Bashing Statue Removal at No. 1 [July 13]: Country music has long been a bastion of free speech, and has brought cultural issues to the fore for a long time, long before pop music, with Tammy Wynettes DIVORCE in 1968. (And there are too many to count songs that celebrate strong women and hardworking, well-meaning, sad men.)

So yes, you can choose to focus on some of the more angry songs and deduce that the genre is backward or backward.

But it wasn’t until a country station that I recently heard a song calling for healing, in Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbards Undiveded. So please take a second look before you decide what country music is.

Elizabeth fenner

Angels

No, Van Gogh would save his dough

Regarding Deborah Vankins’ article on the Van Gogh event Would Van Gogh go to this show? [July 26]: Sounds really gross, but I’m not going to pay $ 40 for kitsch.

Ronald webster

Long beach

No stranger to advertising

On Christi Carras online article, Madonna draws criticism for comparing Britney Spears conservation to slavery [July 9]: As a longtime celebrity watcher, I am appalled by the deference and gullibility of most of the media towards the alleged fate of Britney Spears.

I believe the aging pop princess (who hasn’t been successful since 2013) is getting along with her father to generate as much controversy as possible to stay in the news.

Each article should include aerial and ground photos of the lavish estate she lives on in the hills above Thousand Oaks. Readers will then be able to properly judge the value of the information space given to it when so many people are sleeping rough.

Jack Fallon

Everett, Washington.