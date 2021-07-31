Pakistani returns wallet to Indian in thrilling Bollywood-style search





A Pakistani man named Ghazi Taimoor in the UK has taken to social media after his story of returning the lost wallet to an Indian named Rahul went viral on social media. Ghazi Taimoor posted the photo of the wallet he found in Shoreditch High Street in London on Thursday. In his Twitter post, he added that the wallet belonged to a man named Rahul according to bank cards. No Rahul R ****** on Facebook or Instagram. Very private person without social networks. Common Rahul, could do better than that. – Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021 He said he would keep his followers informed of his mission to hunt down and find Rahul. In the series of tweets, he said he searches for him on all social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, but he appears to be an introvert with no active social media presence. Taimoor was finally able to follow Rahul via Linkedln. He added that through LinkedIn, he was able to find out that he was working for a food and beverage company. He then attempted to search for the company’s headquarters via Google Maps but could not find it. With his further research, he found the address of the company located in Shoreditch. In Anjali style, running to his headquarters now. He better not have canceled his bank cards or it was for nothing. Rahul I’m coming! – Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021 Guys! We found Rahul. Responsible for finances. He is in shock. Tears in my eyes. We have you Rahul! pic.twitter.com/VQ7qvUMGMB – Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021 In his fun yet hilarious Twitter feed, he even posted memes and dialogue from Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. It is absolutely stunning! What a story! Ghazi Taimoor showed the true face of Pakistan to India. A few Ghazis on both sides of the border can begin a journey that may one day bring some semblance of peace and love to the subcontinent, perhaps https://t.co/Ae2cBpVhde – Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) July 30, 2021 Read more: BCCI shutdown, threatening to play Kashmir Premier League: Herschelle Gibbs After reaching the destination, Pakistani Taimoor posted the Photo from the company’s headquarters and in the last tweet he shared the photo of the Indian holding his wallet. Her story instantly went viral on social media with Indian and Pakistani users showing love and appreciation for her efforts. Ghazi Taimoor was commended for promoting peace between the two countries, India and Pakistan. Its story has been widely covered by Indian media. Pakistani Ghazi Taimoor expressed his gratitude on his Twitter account for showering him with praise and love. He was delighted to see the appreciation coming from India in particular.

