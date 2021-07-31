Sharon Stone reveals loophole in Hollywood Covid protocols





Sharon stone is to be threatened with the loss of an upcoming role for insisting that all her colleagues be vaccinated, she said in a campaign video for the upcoming SAG-AFTRA union elections. She is seeking a management position within the Membership first ticket. I’ve been offered a job, a good job, a job I really want to do in Atlanta, she said, according to the trade publication. Deadline. That’s why my hair stands on end because the Producers Guild of America won’t guarantee that everyone on our show gets vaccinated before I go to work. She continued the Socratic way, am I going to go to work before everyone on my show gets vaccinated? No, I won’t. Am I threatened with losing my job? Yes. Yes. Will I lose my job if not everyone is vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I can. Am I going to stand up for all of us so that every series we go to gets vaccinated? Yes. Yes. During the pandemic, Hollywood quickly created production protocols that, by and large, got the cameras rolling. As the focus now shifts from color-coded areas and masks to questions like: is this handful vaccinated? Concerns about the stones are probably felt by many on the plateau. Other industries are adopting more stringent vaccine requirements, especially with the spread of the Delta variant, and film and TV production may have to follow. Walmart and Disney announced new mandates Friday. For Walmart, all employees at their head office should be vaccinated against the Covid, just like managers who travel across the United States. Disney announced a similar requirement for all salaried and non-union hourly workers at its US sites. Stone also claimed she lost her union health insurance after 43 years at the company due to Covid, in another video embedded on Deadline. Healthcare isn’t the only Covid-related issue Stone is calling attention to. SAG-AFTRA members need leadership that negotiates for us in streaming services. . .as it exists today, not in the way we were told, oh, that was just a passing fancy, she said. This talking point surely resonates like Scarlett johansson goes to war with Disney over what the Johanssons legal team perceives to be the $ 50 million in compensation it lost due to Disney’s pivot to streaming services. Stone is running for a national board member position behind Matthew Modine and Joely fisher with the Membership First party against the ruling party, Unite For Strength. Fran drescher and Anthony rapp are at the top of the list, with the blessing of the outgoing leaders Gabrielle Carteris and Camryn manheim. We hope and pray for a mud-free election because we want everyone to be safe, and we love them all. More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

