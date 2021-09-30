The Women’s Congress provided a variety of entertainment during the fair.





HILLSDALE – For more than a century, the Women’s Congress has offered a variety of entertainment during Fair Week at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. This year marks the group’s 124th annual program. With a motto that emphasizes working for a cause, the ladies host programs at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday each year at the Womans Congress Building. On Wednesday, The Sauk, the Hillsdale County Community Theater, presented “The Cure,” a brand new short play during the show. The program began with a prelude of guitar and vocals by Patt Taylor of Litchfield, and the invocation was given by Reverend David Brinkley of Camden Missionary Church. The flag salute was given by veteran Navy Vera Holmes and the crowd stood by for “The Star Spangled Banner” performed on piano by Sharon Randall and Betty Blount. Prior to presenting “The Cure,” Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird spoke about how theater has its roots at the fair, starting as Broad Street Players and performing their first ten seasons at the Womans Congress Building before moving to the Sauk Theater in Jonesville. We wanted to do something special to celebrate the fair, Bird said. The play features Timothy Brayman and Roene Trevisan as a husband and wife visiting a doctor. The husband has strange symptoms and the wife is worried. The doctor, played by Mandee Howard, is able to diagnose the problem and give a very unique prescription: “take two days at the county fair and call me in the morning.” Howard added, “It is the most popular remedy on earth.” Other talents shared during the show included Cheryl Newton’s grandchildren who sang “God Loves Me” and “Armor Up,” with laughing arm movements. A historical presentation followed with Cinda Walton highlighting aspects of the fair and various historic buildings, as well as how the organization got its name. Walton said the Women’s Congress was used to show interest in every woman who came to the fair. “This is our story and we are sticking to it,” she said. Walton read the poem “Hats for Other Days” by Marie Davis, known as The Lady in Hats. Several members were also recognized: Marjorie Baxter, Sarah Morgan and Dawn Johnson for 15 years; Betty Blount for 25 years and Cinda Walton for 35 years. After a vocal tribute to veterans Bill Guajardo, the poetry was shared by Mary Ellington. This is followed by several vocal solos by Reverend Mike Prince, a piano solo by Jonah Diers, a voice by Brad Rodgers and a trombone solo by Aaron Lawrence. All were thanked by the public for their efforts. Member Irene Valentine said that while attendance was down Monday and Tuesday compared to previous years, Wednesday’s attendance was “back on track to come together again at the Women’s Congress at the Fair.”

