Sharon Stone enters the royal drama of Monaco

Sharon Stone says she has long been good friends with Prince Albert, the mischievous head of the Princely House of Grimaldi in Monaco.

Perhaps this is one of the reasons the Hollywood star has accompanied Albert to not one, but two gala events over the past week – making herself the target of questions about the health of her marriage. Albert with his long-absent wife, Princess Charlene.

Stone, 63, wore designer dresses to accompany Albert, also 63, to the Monte Carlo gala for Planetary Health on September 23 and to the premiere of the new James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” on Monday night.

Sharon Stone sparkled in a silver dress while attending the #NoTimeToDie premiere in Monaco with Prince Albert https://t.co/ITKOu5erhz pic.twitter.com/gLcOfYTSKD -HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) September 30, 2021

At the Bond film charity screening, Albert and the “Basic Instinct” star greeted each other with a friendly kiss on the cheek and chatted while posing for photos outside the Monte Carlo casino.

Albert apparently needed a date because his “runaway” princess consort was not there. Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who cried upon her wedding in 2011, has lived in her native South Africa for at least seven months.

This means that the former Charlene Wittstock has been estranged from her husband and their 6-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques all this time. Charlene was last seen in the city-state of Monaco last January, when she joined Albert for the dark ceremony of the Holy Devote in Monte Carlo, reported the Daily Mail.

The official story is that Charlene caught an infection during a trip to South Africa in May to raise awareness about rhino poaching. The infection was said to have caused serious “ear-leveling” problems for her. She had to undergo surgery, but other complications are said to have held her back in South Africa, causing her to miss the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, the annual Rose Ball and the official celebrations of her 10th wedding anniversary in July.

Charlene and Albert reunited last month for the first time in months after he and their children flew to South Africa, but media watchers and body language experts called the photographs of the couple kissing. of “clumsy,” the Daily Mail said.

French magazine Madame Figaro said the images “failed to convince Monegasques,” reported the Daily Mail. Madame Figaro, also reporting that Charlene is looking for a house in Johannesburg, is among many European publications which have speculated that the royal couple are heading for divorce.

French historian and journalist Philippe Delorme said that “a lot of people got the impression that this was an arranged marriage,” according to the Daily Mail. Delorme added: “Albert chose a woman who looked like his mother, and Charlene clearly felt very uncomfortable in this role of Grace Kelly that they wanted her to play.”

Indeed, it must not have been easy for Charlene to be married to Albert, other than the fact that her mother was the internationally beloved American movie star Grace Kelly.

Albert had seemed happy with his bachelor lifestyle, enjoying high profile business and becoming the father of at least two other children whom he was forced to acknowledge after being sued for paternity. An affair was revealed as Albert was dating Charlene, whom he met in 2000 at the age of 42.

Albert and Charlene eventually married in 2011, but his wife reportedly tried to run away three times before the ceremony.

Charlene is now the subject of frustration among her husband’s subjects, according to the Daily Mail. They criticize her mood swings and her appearance, Paris Match added, while Madame Figaro asked: “How long can she stay away from her children, from her homework?”

As for expectations of Charlene appearing alongside Albert at times, he’s unlikely to face a shortage of replacements.

Last week Stone served in those duties, but to be fair, the star was also honored at the Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, hosted by her Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Hello Monaco.com reported.

The foundation celebrated her as the guest of honor at its fifth annual gala, with the prince himself presenting Stone with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in “the empowerment of women and her relentless humanitarian efforts through the world”.

By accepting the award, Stone made it clear that they were good friends – and probably nothing more.

“It is a joy and an honor to share this evening with my dear longtime friend and compatriot His Serene Highness Prince Albert of Monaco,” said Stone. “We have known each other all of our adult lives and once again our friendship deepens as we share this common goal. It is with great humility that I accept this honor of serving under his orders.