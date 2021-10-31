You don’t know his name? Come on: Alec Baldwin talks about Halyna Hutchins

Let’s go let’s go Alec baldwin said at the start of a naturally tense interview with roadside reporters in Manchester, Vermont, where Baldwin and his family have been spend time since the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico.

Apart from aseries of tweets, Baldwin has not made any public statement since the incident in which a propeller pistol he was told cold killed the cinematographer. The Unexpected Interview is a convincing and sad look at a family in the midst of tragedy.

Asked what was going on with the case, Baldwin replied curtly that the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department had ordered him not to comment because it was an active investigation.

A woman died, he reminded them, before adding that she was my friend, she was my friend. He went on to explain that on the day he arrived in Santa Fe, he took Hutchins and the director Joel Souza having dinner.

We were a very, very he started to say in front of his wife, Hilaria baldwin, already pointing a cell phone in the direction of reporters, whispered something to him. Excuse me, he told her sharply before she stepped back out of the frame.

After Alec reiterated that he couldn’t comment on the case, he asked, what other questions do you have? At that time, a reporter from a point of sale that the Guardian identified like BackGrid, a global celebrity news agency, stumbled upon the late cinematographer’s name.

Halyna! Her name is Halyna! Hilaria retaliated without lacking in disgust. If you spend so much time waiting for us, you should know his name!

You don’t know his name? Come on, Alec added with a I can’t believe this guy expression. He quickly got serious about saying he had met the woman’s widower and son. He described them as mortified.

No details, Hilaria intervened.

Alec then turned to her. Do me a favor? I’ll answer questions, he said.

He’s in touch with the family, Alec noted, and he called the incident one in a trillion. He said he couldn’t predict if he would work on a film set involving guns again, but encouraged the industry to continue to seek changes to the gun safety measures. Manufacturing on Rust won’t continue, he said, and he referred to questions about his future plans as unrelated to what we’re talking about.

Alec then asked reporters to effectively back down. My kids are crying in the car, he said.

Because you follow them, and they knowHilaria added.

Out of courtesy to you, I came to talk to you, Alec added. I talk to the cops every day.

Last week the director Adam Egypt Mortimer, who worked with Hutchins on the film Sworn enemy, wrote a memory of her for VF

More great stories from Vanity Show

How Samuel L. Jacksons Battle With Addiction Inspired His Groundbreaking Performance

Cover article: Dwayne Johnson lets his guard down

In Succession Season three, the shark circle. And Circle. And Circle.

Let’s take a closer look at this great turning point in YouThird season finale

Why is Netflix gaslighting us about Dave Chappelles special transphobe?

Disturbing new details about the life, death and marriage of Brittany Murphys

The New Top Guns: Meet Tom Cruises Young Mavericks

A brief overview of Erika Jaynes’ legal issues

Love is a crime: In one of Hollywood’s craziest scandals

From the archives: It happened one nightat MGM

Sign up for the HWD Daily newsletter for industry essentials and awards coverage, plus a special weekly edition of Awards Insider.