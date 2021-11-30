Christmas projects for Mason, New Haven





MASON, W.Va. – Christmas activities in the Bend area were finalized for Saturday with parades in New Haven and Mason starting the day. The New Haven Parade will begin at 11 a.m., with a line-up starting at 10 a.m. on Layne Street near the community center. After the parade, Santa Claus will be at the fire station to listen to children’s wish lists and hand out treats. In Mason, the parade will begin at noon, with a line starting at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Faith Baptist Church. After the parade, Santa Claus will be at the town hall to visit and distribute treats. Earlier today, starting at 10 a.m., the New Haven Auxiliary Fire Department will be hosting their “Christmas Craft Show.” The show will continue until 3 p.m. and those in attendance are recommended to wear masks, according to Auxiliary President Shelby Duncan. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the event. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., residents can return to Mason for “Christmas in the Park”. The event will culminate with the illumination of the city tree at 6 p.m. Hayrides will continue through Christmas in the park, along with food vendors selling vegetable soup, chicken and noodles, and baked goods. The Broken Bread Catering food trailer will also be close at hand. Anna, Elsa and Olaf from the movie “Frozen” will be at the park from 3 pm to 5 pm. Also at 3 p.m., BJ Kreseen of Next Level will sing along and lead the participants in the Christmas carols. Entertainment will include young dancers performing a “Nutcracker” scene at 4:30 pm and a children’s hand bell show from Mason United Methodist Church. There will be a backdrop for the photos with Santa Claus, who will hand out treats. Free hot chocolate will be offered while supplies last. There will be door prizes, as well as crafts for children. The Mason Library will distribute children’s books. The park will be decorated with more than 20 illuminated trees placed by residents, some in honor or in memory of loved ones. The city tree is an evergreen tree that was planted this year in the grassy area of ​​the park circle. Trees are also placed in New Haven Park for the holiday season. A memorial tree for the late Tyler Grimm, former employee, will be erected at Town Hall. Another event later in December will be a house decorating contest in Mason. Open only to residents of the municipality, participants must register before December 17 by calling the town hall at 304-773-5200. Judging will take place on December 20 and all lights should be on at 6 p.m. Prizes include $ 100 for first place, $ 75 for second, and $ 50 for third. © 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved. “Trees in the Park” are being placed by residents this week in time for “Christmas in the Park” Saturday at Mason. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., culminating with the illumination of the City Tree at 6 p.m. There will be food, entertainment and activities for the kids. Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

