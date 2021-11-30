Met Museum launches new modern wing with $ 125 million giveaway

Seven years after announcing ambitious plans to rebuild its wing for modern and contemporary art which then had to be suspended due to financial problems, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Tuesday that it had finally secured a principal donation of $ 125 million , the largest donation capital in its history, from its long-time administrator Oscar L. Tang and his wife, Agnes HsuTang, archaeologist and art historian. The wing will bear their name for at least 50 years.

It comes from inside the Met, museum director Max Hollein said in a telephone interview. This shows the confidence the museum has in this very important project.

With their donation, the Tang join a rarefied group of philanthropists who have made groundbreaking donations of $ 100 million or more to fund cultural building projects (and secure naming rights). These include oil and gas billionaire David H. Koch, benefactor of the New York City Ballets’ refurbished Lincoln Center home, in 2008; private equity billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman, for the New York Public Library, in 2008, and a new cultural center at Yale, in 2015; and entertainment mogul David Geffen, whose 2015 gift was dedicated to the gut renovation of the former Avery Fisher Hall.

The donation represents a significant leap forward for the Met project, which is now expected to cost around $ 500 million and provides for the creation of 80,000 square feet of galleries and public spaces with an architect to be announced this winter. An earlier design by David Chipperfield had inflated the price up to $ 800 million.