Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Jab We Met and other Bollywood movies selected by Zodiac for Valentine's Day







For timeless romantics: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra and Pisces

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ): This iconic love story of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol needs no introduction. With its captivating locations, unforgettable songs and heartwarming love story, DDLJ will leave you believing in everlasting love.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh is indeed the king of romance, his and Kajols' other gem; this film explores friendship, love triangles and self-discovery. The infectious energy and soulful music will have you singing and dancing, reminding you of the joys of young love.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: This Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's masterpiece delves into forbidden love and sacrifice. Sanjay Leela Bhansalis’ masterpiece indeed! The film's themed setting, stunning visuals, powerful performances, and timeless music create a magical experience that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Sanam Teri Kasam : Called a masterpiece, and yes, it is. This film is filled with emotions, selfless love, intense care and sacrifice. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Bollywood debut deserves immense love as it garners the message of true love. It is indeed a masterpiece and every second is worth watching.

For light laughs: Gemini, Sagittarius, Leo, Aquarius and Aries

Jab We Met: Geet and Aditya's story is everyone's favorite, especially girls. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is a roller coaster of emotions, filled with witty dialogues, quirky characters and a charming love story that blossoms on a train journey.

Vicky Donor: Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, the protagonist, tackles a unique subject with humor and sensitivity. The unconventional love story unfolds amidst societal pressures and family dynamics, making it both accessible and entertaining.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: This Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao starrer is a delightful blend of romance, comedy and social commentary that is loved by many. With its quirky characters, mistaken identities and heartwarming message, it will definitely make you smile.

For modern sensibilities: Capricorn and Leo

Dil Bechara: This film by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi has a beautiful message about living life to the fullest. The love story and Sushant's soulful performance will surely touch your heart.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan : This film by Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar addresses the taboo subject of erectile dysfunction with humor and sensitivity. This romantic comedy will leave you so immersed in the story that you forget about the real world.

Of course, individual preferences can vary, and other factors beyond just zodiac signs can influence a person's inclination toward modern sensibilities.

