Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins team up for men's sexual health ad

Sign up for our free Living Well email for tips on living a happier, healthier, longer life. Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has teamed up with Johnny Sins, a prominent figure in the American adult film industry, for an advertisement on men's sexual health. In the ad, dubbed the #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign by wellness brand Bold Care, Singh plays the role of Sins' older brother. The ad is based on Indian television series, with dramatic twists and turns, leaving many viewers perplexed. The plot is based on a woman who plans to leave her husband (Sins) due to his performance issues in bed. Singh's character then intervenes, provoking a series of comical exchanges. The situation escalates and the sister-in-law finds herself in a precarious situation after being slapped and thrown towards the banister of the stairs. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Johnny Sins' elder brother (GrasCare) In a moment of desperation, Singh throws Sins a box of medicine, symbolizing the brand's commitment to providing solutions to men's sexual health problems. Sins' character takes the pill as he also jumps to save his wife, which then leads to a resolution that leaves both partners satisfied. The sister-in-law finds herself in a precarious situation (GrasCare) The ad ends with a statement from Singh, who says: Four out of ten men are unable to perform in bed, but what most men don't know is that it's very common and very easy to fix. Since its release, the advert has attracted widespread attention on social media, with some fans calling it brilliant. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, one user said: Hahahahahaha… that's a great way to use a celebrity in an ad. Not only does it not use Ranveer Singh (and Johnny Sins – Google him!) in a completely unexpected (and hilarious) way by using the much-derided trope of Indian TV series, but it also makes the product category look good bigger. Another user commented: The crossover we didn't ask for. Watching Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins together in an Indian commercial wasn't on my 2024 list, a third party said. Speaking of advertising, according to reports Indian Express, Singh said: “I am here with the sincere intention of using my influence to raise awareness and make a positive impact. This campaign is more than just words; it’s a mission I am deeply connected to, aiming for tangible solutions and impacting millions of lives across the country.

