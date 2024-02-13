Shona Ferguson Remembers: Loved ones commemorate actor's life with headstone unveiling ceremony





Actor and producer Shona Ferguson has died following complications from Covid-19. He was 47 years old.

The gravestone of actor and producer Shona Ferguson has been unveiled.

His family and close associates attended the ceremony, dressed in white.

Shona died of complications related to Covid-19 at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on July 30, 2021. Family, friends and colleagues of the late actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films, Shona Ferguson, all donned white to celebrate her life at her headstone unveiling, which took place recently. Ferguson died of complications from Covid-19 at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of Attendees of the intimate ceremony shared clips and photos on their social media pages. In the clips, followers on their social media accounts could view the ceremony from the chapel, where Shona's memorabilia and photos of him and his wife were on display. The candlelit chapel ceremony was attended by those who worked with Ferguson in his many television productions. Gospel singer Teboho Moloi sang and he asked actor Connie Ferguson to sing a Setswana hymn with him at her late husband's ceremony. See the photos below: Bongani Sax also performed that day. At the grave, Connie was with her children Lesedi, Ali and her sister Lorato Atosie Pilane, all of whom released white doves after the tombstone was unveiled. The stone bore an engraving of the Ferguson clan motto, “Dulcius Ex Asperis” (Gentle After Hardship), a statue of the late actor, biblical scripture and an engraving of him dressed in white with angel wings and a aureole. Last year, on the second anniversary of the producer and actor's death, Connie remembered her husband and said she couldn't believe two years had passed since his “transition” . “Time has become so strange to understand,” she wrote. “You are still so alive in my heart, in my mind and in the memories we shared.” “I still feel your presence so much, but the thought of never seeing you again in your physical form overwhelms me from time to time. But the Lord has wrapped me and our beautiful family in His arms, and we carry on to move forward, to hope, to dream,” she continued in the caption of a series of photos and videos of the two of them. In an interview with Kaya 959 in 2022, Ferguson opened up about Shona's death a day before they celebrated 20 years of knowing each other. “I held [out] to 31 to complete those 20. I kept telling him one more day, you and I are 20, but it didn't really happen that way,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news24.com/life/arts-and-entertainment/celebrities/shona-ferguson-remembered-loved-ones-commemorate-life-of-actor-with-headstone-unveiling-ceremony-20240212 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos