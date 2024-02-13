Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaffery recalls meeting Michael Jackson

Bollywood actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi recalls meeting Michael Jackson during a Valentine's Day special called 'Love Special'.

During the episode, Jaaved recalled his meeting with MJ and shared: There was an award ceremony in New York where he was honored by an Indian company. He came on stage when there was no one other than me, because I was hosting the show at the time. As he arrived, I shared this moment with him, and when he was leaving, I was like, I'm not going to let him go, and I asked: Can I give you a hug? He said: Yes, of course, and he hugged me lovingly.

It was a very special moment because Michael Jackson hugged me. So this will stay with me forever. I had introduced him on stage at the event and he said, “Oh, you did a wonderful job, thank you.” I said: this is an important thing for me. He is on a different level, the Bala Fame actor said.

Michael Jackson attended the Bollywood Awards in New York on May 1, 1999 to receive a “Bollywood” award from the Indian film industry for global humanity. Michael looked great that day!

He further narrated how his future wife insisted on watching Michael Jackson's concert live in Mumbai.

When Michael Jackson came to perform in Mumbai, my wife was eight months pregnant (with Meezaan Jaffery) and she insisted on seeing the show live. She came with me when she was very pregnant and we were there, in the front row, cheering her on, he added.

Michael Jackson performed on November 1, 1996, on his HIStory world tour in front of 35,000 fans, including Jaaved and his wife.