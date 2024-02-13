West Hollywood Public Safety Commission Receives January Crime Report





At a regular meeting of the West Hollywood Public Safety Commission on Monday, February 12, 2024, representatives from the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station provided a crime report for the month of January. According to the report, during the month of January, West Hollywood station personnel responded to a total of 1,594 calls for service, of which 75 were emergency responses. Deputies made 43 felony arrests and 65 misdemeanor arrests during that time. Part 1 crimes, which include incidents such as theft, accounted for 204 incidents in January. Of these, 58% occurred in the West District, 16% in the city center and 26% in the East District. Theft incidents, including grand theft, petty theft, vehicle burglary and pickpocketing, were the most prevalent Part 1 crimes, with 55 pickpocketing incidents reported in January. Sergeant Jason Duron said the sheriff's department has set up an online reporting system for certain types of crimes to make it easier for those who can't get to the station or have deputies respond to their location . He said this new system has led to an increase in reported incidents as people find it more convenient to file reports online. Sergeant Duron discussed the Feb. 2 Bank of America incident, in which officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. An individual threw chairs and objects inside a local business before entering the nearby bank. After negotiations, the individual obeyed orders and was taken into custody without incident, accused of vandalism. Sergeant Matt Davis of the Traffic Investigations Division responded to questions regarding scooter incidents that occurred on December 29, 2023, in which a woman was struck by a scooter rider in West Hollywood. According to a GoFundMe campaign, the victim was seriously injured and is still recovering. Sergeant Davis called the case difficult, saying the sheriffs were engaged after the incident and he was not able to give much information because they had not yet identified the driver of the scooter which had struck the victim. Additionally, the victim is not yet willing to speak to authorities. She did not respond to their calls to make a statement. He added that the incident has not yet been classified as a hit-and-run, since the scooter driver stayed and spoke to first responders. He said the scooter driver could be charged with an offense for riding on the sidewalk and it was not yet clear whether the driver had a valid license. He reiterated that no hit-and-run charges have been filed at this time. == if you see something, say something. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by texting 274637 (CRIMES on most keypads) with a cell phone. If you see something, say it. Anyone with information can also leave a tip athttps://www.lacrimestoppers.org. Your identity is always encrypted and anonymous. No personal information, phone number, email, IP address or location is ever requested, stored, tracked, tracked or monitored. Period. The goal of Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers is to prevent and reduce crime, by forming a partnership between the community, law enforcement and the media to provide anonymity and cash rewards to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. Crime Stoppers encourages community members to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that hinder community participation: fear and apathy. The West Hollywood Sheriff's Station polices the City of West Hollywood and the unincorporated communities of Franklin Canyon, Universal City (which includes the Universal Theme Park, Studios and Citywalk), and the federal enclave of West Hollywood. Los Angeles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/west-hollywood-public-safety-commission-receives-january-crime-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos