Why Jon Stewart's 'The Daily Show' Return Was What We Needed





“Welcome to The daily show” Jon Stewart said Monday night, upon his return to the late-night show that made him famous. “Now where was I?” If you haven't heard the good news, The daily show the host will host The daily show on Mondays this season, in preparation, of course, for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. As expected, Stewart didn't mince a single word during the 42-minute broadcast. It was his first time behind THE Daily show office in nine years and he hasn't missed a beat. Starting with jokes about President Joe Biden and Donald Trump's memory loss, The daily show host marked a difficult path for America in 2024. He focused on a recent viral press conference with President Biden, who took time to collect his thoughts before calling the Israeli response to Gaza “over-the-top.” As Stewart said: “I love how Biden describes Israel's relentless bombing of civilians the same way my mother talks about the Super Bowl halftime show. » Even though Stewart's return feels familiar, the political climate couldn't be more different than in 2015, when the comedian came out. The daily show. At times throughout the episode, we felt like we were witnessing a grizzly bear emerging from its cave after a long hibernation. Stewart still has his wits, but he do I need to be aware of what happened while he was gone. After covering Trump's recent gaffes, he chose a new title for his 2024 election segment: “What Are We Doing Here, People?” But if Stewart's return feels more familiar than biting, comfort was apparently the plan all along. In interviews ahead of his big day back behind the desk, Stewart said that he hoped his return would serve as a place for him and the public “to have some sort of place to unload their thoughts as we go into this election season.” Even though we are listening The daily show for that alone, it's good to have him back.

