'Fauda' Actor Idan Amedi Shares First Photo of Injuries He Suffered During Gaza Operation





The impact of the explosion caused burns and shrapnel hit the eye sockets. Israel's large-scale military operation in Gaza has moved south and defense forces are preparing to shell Rafah, the only border crossing with Egypt and transit point for humanitarian aid. Idan Amedi, who starred in the action series “Fauda”, was seriously injured in Gaza during the military operation. The actor posted the first photo of the injuries he suffered during the battle. Mr. Amedi was serving in the combat engineer reserve unit in Gaza, and in January an explosion left him unconscious for several days after shrapnel hit his eye sockets, jaw and neck. Photo has graphic content, viewer discretion is advised The impact of the explosion caused burns and shrapnel hit the eye sockets, leading to excessive swelling and severe combat wounds to the face. The actor called it a “miracle” that he survived and said: “That's what miracles are, you have to accept them and above all not forget that they happened. Consecrate the gift that you have received, with all the angles and fragments, and remember especially when the road is difficult. There are other beautiful things to see. The actor said in his Hebrew Instagram post: “One of the doctors at the hospital calls me '360.' He says people tend to think that if you did a 360 degree turn, you You're back where you started, but with combat casualties, the story is a little different. This journey through the sharp, flat and boring corners of life, of war, changes you, shapes you and through it you are reborn. “ “Happy birthday, sad second in two months. Thank you God for all the gifts. And thanks to all the well-wishers, one day I will be able to thank you all, And here's to life's adventures along the way,” the actor wrote. Amedi is best known for playing Agent Sagi Tzur in “Fauda,” a Netflix drama about an elite undercover team trying to track down a notorious Palestinian terrorist. Amedi joined the cast in 2017. 'No end in sight' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in no mood to order a unilateral ceasefire and stop operations in Gaza. Troops are advancing south to take control of Rafah, which they call Hamas' last bastion. More than a million Palestinians live in shelters and relief camps in Rafah. Netanyahu has rejected calls to spare Rafah, arguing that not launching the operation would mean “losing the war”, while the army says it is working to move civilians from the area to minimize casualties. The airstrike in Gaza killed more than 28,000 people, the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said, although Israel disputed those figures. The war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,100 people and taking more than 250 hostages, 130 of whom are believed to still be in Gaza. The United States vetoed the ceasefire resolution at the United Nations Security Council and has supported Israel, its longtime ally, with military and humanitarian aid since the start of the war. The threat of an American veto remains present during the possible vote by the UN Security Council next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/fauda-actor-idan-amedi-shares-1st-photo-of-injuries-he-received-during-gaza-op-5093394 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos