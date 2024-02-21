Porky Actor Tony Ganios Dead at 64: Beloved Star Dies of Heart Attack

Actor Tony Ganios has died at the age of 64 following a heart attack.

Known for his role in the movie Porky's and other cult films, his death was confirmed by his fiancée Amanda.

The actor died in a New York hospital on Sunday after being taken there the day before. TMZ reports.

Ganios also reportedly suffered a serious spinal cord infection.

According to the report, the heart attack occurred while he was recovering from surgery.

Tony was best known for his role in the 1981 film Porky's, a sex comedy that garnered a cult following; pictured in the 1985 sequel Porky's Revenge; pictured: Dan Monahan, Mark Herrier, Tony Ganios, Wyatt Knight in Porky's Revenge

Amanda appeared on social media app X on Tuesday and responded to a fan offering her condolences.

She had posted a sharing note: “The last words we said to each other were 'I love you'. Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul and my best friend. #I love you #tonyganios.'

A fan with the username @wrongstanceprod replied to the post: “Please tell me this isn't true. I was going to meet him in two weeks. I'm finally going to meet him after all these years. Just horrible news. My heart and prayers are with you Amanda.

She replied: “Thank you, Marc. It's just unreal for me right now. It was so fast. He didn't feel well and hid it from me for days.

“When he finally told me and was taken to hospital, his spinal cord was badly infected. They operated on him, the next morning his heart stopped. I'm crushed.

Interacting with another fan, Amanda wrote: “This isn't real to me. I'm just empty.

TMZ also reported that Tony was on his way to dialysis treatment Sunday morning when he went into cardiac arrest and suffered organ failure.

Amanda told the outlet that she was “absolutely broken” by Tony's sudden passing and that they were working on wedding plans last week. The two had been together for at least 9 years.

Tony pictured in a scene from The Wanderers in 1979

Tony was best known for his role in the 1981 film, a sex comedy that garnered a cult following.

The franchise has spawned several sequels, including Porky's II and Porky's Revenge.

Ganios played the character Meat Tuperello in the feature film, playing a guy in a band who was trying to lose his virginity in a brothel.

The actor has also appeared in other films, ranging from The Wanderers to Die Hard 2 to Back Roads.

Film producer Sean Clark spoke out on Tony's death, according to TMZ, writing: “Sad to hear of the passing of Tony Ganios aka Meat from Porky's. Although I had many business conversations with him over the years, I wouldn't call him a friend.

He added: “I didn’t know him well at all. However, he was a nice guy and it's a shame he passed away just 2 weeks before Porky's big reunion at Cult Classics Weekend in Bastrop TX that he was supposed to attend. That said, I am sorry for OUR loss.