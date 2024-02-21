Million Dollar Listing's James Harris and David Parnes Join Carolwood – The Hollywood Reporter





More changes are afoot in Los Angeles' high-end luxury real estate sector, which has seen a wave of new brokerages join the scene over the past two years and a surprising number of agents powerful sales have changed allegiance. Today, two of LA's biggest celebrity real estate agents, James Harris and David Parnes of Bond Street Partners – known for starring on the Bravo show Million dollar announcement in Los Angeles for seven seasons before leaving the real estate reality series in 2022 — are on the move. The duo – who have represented stars including Rihanna, Carey Mulligan, Demi Lovato, Big Sean and Kevin Durant (according to public records) – are joining Carolwood Estatesthe nearly 2-year-old agency founded in 2022 by Drew Fenton, Nick Segal and Ed Leyson. Harris and Parnes, who in a typical year do $500 million to $600 million in residential real estate sales, have long called The Agency home (co-founded by Mauricio Umansky, another agent with his own profile reality TV show; see Buy Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills). The founders of Bond Street Partners were two of the agents who replaced Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone in the $120 million sale of Holmby Hills mansion The Manor in 2019, one of the world's largest residential deals. most expensive ever made in the United States. At their new home base in Carolwood Estates, Harris and Parnes join other power men such as Linda May, Brett Lawyer, Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick, Susan Smith, Marci Kays and Jonathan Mogharrabi, and Jonah Wilson (many of whom left Hilton & Hyland to join Hilton & Hyland). going to Carolwood when it launches). In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Harris And Parnes said that “after a decade of remarkable growth and achievements,” they “bid farewell to the Agency and announced their new partnership with esteemed colleagues at Carolwood Estates. As a proud contributor to the Agency's legacy of excellence and innovation in the real estate sector, our team is grateful for the unwavering support and collaboration of our colleagues, clients and partners. As we reflect on the past decade, we are humbled by the incredible growth, meaningful relationships and many milestones we have shared together. We express our sincere gratitude to the Agency's leadership team and staff for their guidance, mentorship and camaraderie throughout our journey. As we look to the future, we are excited to embark on this new chapter with Carolwood, a journey that brings us together with like-minded professionals dedicated to excellence and customer-centric service.

