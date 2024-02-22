Actor, singer and director T. Oliver Reid to speak at Bucknell's Griot Institute | Applause





The Bucknell Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives & Cultures will feature actor, singer and director T. Oliver Reid as a speaker in its spring series on Wednesday, February 28 at 7 p.m. in the Elaine Langone Center Forum. The series is free and open to the Bucknell community, as well as the general public. Reid most recently starred on Broadway as Hermes in Hadestown and has spent over 20 years working on Broadway. His shows include Hadestown; Once on this island; Sunset Boulevard; After midnight; Sisters Act; Mary Poppins; The Wedding Singer; Chicago; The Cage Aux Folles; I will never dance; Millie completely modern; Follies and Kiss Me, Kate have garnered more than 20 Tony Awards from the American Theater Wing. Reid is the recipient of the Bistro, MAC, Julie Wilson, Alfred Drake and NYCGMC BAPA Arts In Action Awards. He is also an accomplished cabaret performer and director/choreographer, most recently working on Universal Pictures BROS, starring Billy Eichner. He continues to work in film and television as an actor (Inventing Anna, The Sixth Sense, GIRLS, Ray Donovan, The Blacklist). He also serves on the Board of Visitors of the A graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Reid is an assistant professor of musical theater at Rider University, as well as an adjunct professor at New York University-Tisch Grad Acting. Reid is associate choreographer of Hadestown (Broadway and Tour). He is also co-founder of the Black Threatre Coalition, whose mission is to remove the illusion of inclusion for black professionals in American theater. Anyone needing accommodations for a Griot event, please contact the Griot Institute at 570-577-2123 or [email protected] at least five business days prior to the event. Those who cannot attend the conference in person can also request a Zoom link. Reid's appearance is in partnership with the Department of Theater and Dance and co-sponsored by the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning and the Department of Music. The Spring 2024 series is co-sponsored by the Counseling and Student Development Center, the Womens Resource Center, the Freeman College of Management, the Department of Education, the National Society for Black Engineers, the Bucknell Black Alumni Association, and the Center for the Study of. Race, ethnicity and gender. Funding is provided in part by the University Courses Committee and the Anti-Racism Fund. For more information about this event, contact Griot Programs Manager Michelle Lauver, [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/applause/actor-vocalist-and-director-t-oliver-reid-to-speak-at-bucknells-griot-institute/article_8379ef44-d04a-11ee-ab72-cb35ae3943bc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos