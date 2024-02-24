Bollywood Newswrap, February 23: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Unveils Wedding Video; Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur names their son Vardaan





On February 23, 2024, many Bollywood news has arrived in the Top section. First, newly married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani released their dream wedding video. On the other hand, new parents Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur named their baby boy Vardaan and also gave a glimpse of the newborn. Let's take a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news stories today (February 23). Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for February 23, 2024 1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani unveil wedding video On February 23, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared their wedding video on Instagram with the song Bin Tere. The video is a dreamlike scene, showing the couple absorbed in the joy of their celebration. The bride and groom are captured dancing and thoroughly enjoying their wedding day festivities. They created a captivating experience for the guests attending the event. The video gives a delightful insight into the couple's happiness and the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding celebration. Watch Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Beautiful Wedding Video: 2. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur name their baby boy Vardaan Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur posted a collaborative post on their Instagram to share a glimpse of their baby boy's face. In this heartwarming photo, the baby can be seen snuggled in his mother's arms, while his father looks on adorably. The photo was apparently taken after a poop, as both parents have a teeka adorning their foreheads. In the next picture, the couple revealed that their little one's name is Vardaan, which means a blessing for which one is deeply grateful. Sharing the photos, they wrote, “Nothing short of a blessing. We named him VARDAAN!!!” 3. Kiara Advani expresses her enthusiasm for the role of Don 3 In a statement, Kiara Advani opened up about her role in the upcoming Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. Expressing her happiness, Kiara shared, “I think it was a conscious decision; I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it for myself, and it was a genre I wanted to get into throw.” She added: “And that's the exciting thing, right? As an actor, you're constantly playing different characters and making the world believe that's who you are. Preparing for the film will be difficult, but I have time to do this. I'm very excited, I've never done an action movie, so. 4. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew teaser to release on February 24 Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon released a collaborative post and shared two sets of new posters of their upcoming Crew on Instagram. They revealed the teaser release date in the post. Sharing the post, they captioned, “This #Crew is ready to take off, right? #CrewTeaser, coming tomorrow. #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29@tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance from @kapilsharma.” The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend. 5.Rakul Preet Singh displays mangalsutra at Mumbai airport with Jackky Bhagnani A photo on Instagram shows Rakul Preet Singhstriking posing with her husband Jackky Bhagnanias, they landed in Mumbai today. The actress flaunted her mangal sutra with a diamond pendant along with sindoor and choorah. The newly married couple posed for the paparazzi, displaying bright smiles on their faces. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : PIC: Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her mangalsutra with diamond pendant at Mumbai airport with Jackky Bhagnani

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newswrap-feb-23-rakul-preet-singh-jackky-bhagnani-drop-wedding-video-vikrant-massey-sheetal-thakur-name-their-son-vardaan-1281167 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos