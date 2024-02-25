Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Vicky attend Bhansali's birthday party | Bollywood





Many celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha attended filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party in Mumbai. Several videos and photos of the celebrities heading to the party on Saturday night were posted on social media platforms. (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha share BTS photos from Heeramandi on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday) Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the party together For the occasion, Alia Bhatt was seen in a traditional green and gold costume. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt under a blazer and jeans. Both of them arrived at the birthday party venue together. Ranbir also waved to the paparazzi from inside their car. Rani Mukerji wore a striped shirt and pants for the party. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Vicky Kaushal, Aditi, Richa Chadha were also seen While Aditi also wore a black dress, Richa was seen in a black dress under a colorful outfit. She also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and smiled at them. Her husband and actor Ali Fazal was also at the party. Vicky Kaushal wore a green shirt and pants. In a clip, Vicky was seen hugging Ranbir as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia smiled near them. About Ranbir, Vicky and Alia's upcoming film together Ranbir, Vicky and Alia will headline Bhansali's new film Love & War. In January 2024, Alia shared the announcement poster which read, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming EPIC saga, LOVE & WAR, starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt and @vickykaushal09. See you in theaters on CHRISTMAS 2025!” Expressing her joy over the project, Vicky wrote on her Instagram: “An eternal cinematic dream has come true.” This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is also Ranbir's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. Further details regarding Love & War are yet to be disclosed. Bhansali's Heeramandi Currently, Bhansali is busy with Heeramandi, which will release on OTT this year. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal will star in the web series. Talking about it, Bhansali had earlier said as quoted by news agency ANI, “It is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. He had also added, “It's an ambitious, grand and global series; so I'm nervous but excited to make it. I look forward to partnering with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences around the world.” The creators described the series as “a mix of love, betrayal, succession and politics in kothas (houses of courtesans). » Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor-vicky-kaushal-rani-mukerji-sanjay-leela-bhansali-birthday-bash-101708823745093.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos