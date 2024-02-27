Chris Gauthier died at 48: the actor was known for his roles in Once Upon a Time, Eureka | Hollywood





Canadian actor of English origin Chris Gauthier died Friday February 23 at the age of 48. The Once Upon a Time star has died following a short, unspecified illness, her management has revealed. On Sunday, a statement confirming the news of his death was shared on Facebook by Chad Colvin of TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent. We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48, the press release states. Once Upon a Time star Chris Gauthier dies at 48 (Getty Images) Chris Gauthier died at 48 Although the news of his death has been confirmed, the precise cause of death has not yet been revealed, according to Deadline. A world without you is a much darker place. So much so that when his wife contacted me yesterday to tell me the news, I cried tears of disbelief for hours. It has taken me until now to mentally and emotionally prepare myself to write this, Colvin's statement added. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Gauthier is survived by his wife and children. However, since the Supernatural star has kept his personal life private, little is known about his family, including the identity of his wife and children. Chris was the literal definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name, but you knew his face, you knew his voice and you knew that if he was on screen, you were in for one hell of a ride, the statement continued. Tributes pour in for Chris Gauthier With over 100 credits to his name on IMDb, Gauthier was a well-known figure in the industry. Some of his most famous works include Freddy vs. Jason, Watchmen, Sanctuary, Charmed, Once Upon a Time, Smallville and Eureka. After his death, tributes from celebrities and fans began pouring in for Gauthier. Gauthier's Once Upon a Time co-star who played Captain Hook, Colin ODonoghue, wrote on Instagram: Rest in peace Chris! Sorry! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! We will miss you my brother! You were the real captain!! Co-showrunner Adam Horowitz wrote on X: “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, gentle and talented person. We will miss you.

